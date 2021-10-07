Bitcoin vs. Ethereum. The comparison of the two cryptocurrency giants

Bitcoin vs Ethereum, which of these two big cryptocurrencies will win the clash? These are the characteristics in common and what distinguishes Bitcoin from Ethereum.

Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH) are both huge cryptocurrencies: one was the first digital currency and the other was the first cryptocurrency to launch the all-important smart contract.

They are the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and tend to be the parameters by which all other cryptocurrencies are measured. Here’s how the two coins compare.

Basics of Bitcoin vs. Ethereum

As you can see from the table below, Ethereum is very small compared to its big brother Bitcoin: it has only been on the market since 2015. It is therefore not surprising that the market capitalization of Bitcoin is more than double that of Ethereum, even if the Ethereum price has grown more dramatically this year.

What Bitcoin and Ethereum have in common

Bitcoin and Ethereum are both cryptocurrencies built using the blockchain technology. Both are available from the best brokers and cryptocurrency exchange and both use the proof-of-work model to mine new coins and validate transactions.

It is the proof-of-work model that brought the energy consumption of both coins. According to Digiconomist, Ethereum’s annual carbon footprint is 34.58 tons of carbon dioxide (Mt CO2), comparable to a country like Denmark. Bitcoin is even worse: with 77.89 Mt of CO2, its carbon footprint is similar to that of Oman.

Ethereum may be slightly faster than Bitcoin, but both coins are relatively slow. To give you some context, one of the fastest cryptocurrencies right now is Solana (SOL), which can process at least 50,000 transactions per second. This brings us to another point in common: both Bitcoin and Ethereum have the first mover advantage, but they could still be replaced by newer, faster and more sustainable cryptocurrencies.

Another potential problem for all cryptocurrencies is the rise in regulation. Authorities around the world are trying to find ways to control this booming industry, but it is unclear what form the new rules could take.

Ethereum, however, could be more affected by any regulatory changes. This is because it has strong ties to the industry decentralized finance (DeFi), which aims to take the middleman out of many financial transactions. DeFi applications are of particular concern to regulators, who fear offering banking-like services without the protection of banks’ consumers.

What distinguishes them Bitcoin from Ethereum

The biggest difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is the purpose. Bitcoin is a pure digital currency that has become popular as store of value: something, like gold, destined to maintain its value over time. It is the most accepted digital currency for payment and consistently has the highest trading volume.

Conversely, the ability to Ethereum smart contract makes it a programmable platform. Smart contracts are small pieces of self-executing code that allow developers to create applications and other cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum network. Smart contracts are crucial, among other things, for the DeFi industry.

A large portion of DeFi applications are based on Ethereum. And while the new bloc guys compete to take some of its market share, they still have a long way to go before they can dent Ethereum’s dominance in this space.

People refer to Ethereum as silver versus Bitcoin gold, but it may be more appropriate to compare Bitcoin to a bank vault. In that case, Ethereum would be like bank employees coming in and out and serving customers every day. Ethereum is the engine that powers many DeFi and Bitcoin is a safe store of value.

Bitcoin from Ethereum, what to expect for the future?

When you think of cryptocurrencies as currencies, it’s easy to think of them as static entities like the dollar bills in your wallet. But just as there are people working to ensure that dollar bills are increasingly difficult to counterfeit and improve the security and functionality of online banking, so Bitcoin and Ethereum are in constant development.

According to a 2020 report by Electric Capital onactivities of cryptocurrency developers, Ethereum has 2,325 monthly active developers and Bitcoin has 361. The gap between the two could be significant, but Bitcoin still ranks second in terms of global cryptocurrency development activity.

Ethereum is working on a major upgrade to Ethereum 2.0. The system faces severe network congestion and high tariffs and is currently not adapting well to meet the huge demand. Eth2 foresees a different and more scalable model, which is also expected to drastically reduce its carbon footprint. It’s a huge undertaking that won’t be fully completed until at least 2022.

Bitcoin is not moving to a new system, but there are developments in the pipeline. One is something called Lightning Network, a level 2 solution that sits on top of the existing blockchain and allows for faster and cheaper transactions. It is already used in El Salvador, which recently made Bitcoin legal tender. But there is still work to be done to develop it further.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum, conclusions

Some believe that Ethereum will eventually overtake Bitcoin, while others argue that Bitcoin will always be the king of cryptocurrencies. The truth is that the two coins actually complement each other – it’s not an autumn scenario.

Much depends on yours investment strategy and your risk tolerance. That’s why it’s important to only invest money you can afford to lose and do your research to make sure you’re comfortable with the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies.

Overall, it is likely that Bitcoin and Ethereum will dominate the cryptocurrency landscape for some time to come. You may decide that both coins have a place in your cryptocurrency wallet.

Which cryptocurrency should you invest in?

Cryptocurrency in general is a high-risk investment, so before investing, make sure you are willing to tolerate the high levels of risk and volatility.

While none of these cryptocurrencies are necessarily a ‘safe’ investment, Bitcoin may carry less risk than Ethereum because it has a longer track record and greater name recognition. However, Ethereum may have more growth opportunities over time.

Whichever option you choose, make sure you’ve done your research and are comfortable with the risk. Investing in cryptocurrencies isn’t for everyone, but choosing the right investment can help you get the most out of your money.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Financial leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

