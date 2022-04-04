Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: which one has more future?

Bitcoin marked a radically new way of handling money outside of government control. It was launched in 2009 with the idea of ​​promising a secured currency without any central authority, in a fully decentralized manner.

It revolutionized the financial system and, although it is not a formally recognized means of payment or store of value, millions of people use it as such.

The Bitcoin blockchain technology was truly revolutionary.

Ethereum, meanwhile, has leveraged this blockchain technology to power decentralized finance applications and contracts.

It was launched in 2015 and became the largest decentralized platform in the world, allowing the implementation of smart contracts and applications, without the intervention of third parties.

To function, these programs need Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network. Ether is like the gasoline needed to run commands on the Ethereum platform and is used by developers to build and program applications.

differences

The Bitcoin and Ethereum networks are different in their essence, nature and functions.

Bitcoin was created as an alternative to national currencies and therefore wants to fulfill the role of a medium of exchange and a store of value. Its blockchain only allows sending and receiving transactions.

Ethereum, on the other hand, was born as a platform that finds application in numerous areas, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is also used as a digital currency to make payments or as a store of value.

Unlike Bitcoin, the supply of Ether is not limited, but 18 million units are issued per year.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum currently use a consensus protocol called Proof of Work, which consists of solving cryptographic problems (mathematical equations) through a strong energy and computational expenditure.

But Ethereum will be updated (Eth 2.0) and will move to a different system called Proof of Stake, which will provide greater security and scalability, and will not require such energy expenditure.

price duel

Bitcoin and Ether are the two main cryptocurrencies, which today have a market valuation of $880 billion and $405 billion, respectively.

Within the total assets of the crypto world, Bitcoin represents 42% and Ether 19%. They move with almost perfect correlation, but in the last two years Ether has taken advantage.

Let’s look at two graphs below, which are very interesting:

boggianooiooo.png

– Chart 1 (blue line) – Bitcoin price since 2020 :

Bitcoin has grown phenomenally, going from $9,000 to $46,500. Adoption and confidence have been the great catalyst, added to the great monetary expansion by central banks. As is known, Bitcoin is the mother of the crypto world and is the one who “leads the way”.

– Chart 2 (orange line) – Ether / Bitcoin ratio since 2020 :

Pay attention to this graph. It represents the relationship between the price of Ether and Bitcoin. If the ratio goes up, it means that Ether is doing better than Bitcoin, and vice versa.

Comparing both graphs, it can be seen that when Bitcoin (blue line) goes up, the Ether / Bitcoin ratio (orange line) also tends to go up. And vice versa.

This means, in short, that when Bitcoin goes up, Ether tends to go up more. And that when Bitcoin goes down, Ethereum usually goes down more.

Therefore, the chances that Ether will do better than Bitcoin are high, as long as the crypto world continues to develop and consolidate.

Ethereum fulfills immense commercial functions and its value will derive from its usefulness, beyond that it is also used as a store of value. Bitcoin, for its part, will depend on its adoption and use as a store of value, only.

It remains to be seen how the crypto world will behave in this inflationary environment and rate hikes on the way, since they are still risky assets. Without a doubt, it will be a great challenge.

Finally, it is worth clarifying the following: blockchain technology is an enormous innovation, without a doubt. But that’s true with Bitcoin at $500,000, $45,000 or $15,000. The goodness of innovation does not vary for the price of Bitcoin. The technology will endure as it is totally cutting edge.

Buying Bitcoin or Ether and holding on without any kind of contingency plan, in case the trade does not go as planned, is a mistake. Beyond how incredible and revolutionary both projects are, any investor should have an exit strategy, to cut losses and not suffer more.

To finish, I want to invite you to download for free a report that I prepared with 7 shares of companies related to cryptocurrencies with great projection, if the crypto world continues to consolidate. I think it will serve you a lot, it is not wasted. You can download it at this link: Financial Letter – cryptocurrencies.