Bitcoin vs Ethereum: Which Should I Buy? – Imperianews.it

Do you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies, but don’t know the difference between the 2 most popular coins in the world? Then find out more by continuing to read.

Many investors, including professionals, are starting to consider cryptocurrencies.

The 2 best known names in this world sector are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But a beginner may be wondering which cryptocurrency to invest in? Do they have different purposes? Do they gain or lose value in different ways?

Here is the opinion of a couple of experts

Aus Merchant co-founder Sean Tolkin said there is a very easy way for traditional investors to distinguish between the two cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin is to gold as Ethereum is to stocks”.

Bitcoin is gold

Tolkin, who is also the CEO of the digital currency provider, said Bitcoin’s primary purpose is to be a store of value .

“Bitcoin is healthy money in digital form. Bitcoin can be the largest savings system in the world and is open to anyone, without the need for trusted intermediaries such as banks or lawyers ”.

Bitcoin was programmed to eventually reach a limit of 21 million coins. Tolkin said this scarcity supports its value.

“This is in stark contrast to the traditional fiat money system which allows governments to inflate the money supply (to finance public debt), which in turn erodes the purchasing power of their hard-earned savings.”

Ethereum is stocks

According to Tolkin, Ethereum – or more precisely, Ether – is “a complete paradigm shift from Bitcoin”.

“While Bitcoin’s mission is simply to be an effective store of value and an immutable medium of exchange, Ethereum is a platform that facilitates a host of other activities and applications.”

Ethereum uses blockchain technology to facilitate “decentralized finance” or “Defi” as it is called today.

“Defi allows anyone with a smartphone to trade, lend, rent, become a market maker and so much more,” said Tolkin.

“The Ethereum blockchain has also enabled the creation of: play-to-ear games (to make money), supply chain management protocols, digital art care (NFT) and can theoretically facilitate an almost infinite amount of other applications. “.

So the value of Ether is more dependent on real life activities and the usefulness of the technology.

“Many of these applications have cash flows and P / E earnings, etc. that are familiar to anyone in the traditional finance industry,” Tolkin said.

“This parallel financial system is made possible by the native smart contract functionality of the Ethereum blockchain.”

Why bother with cryptocurrencies (or any other)?

According to Aus Merchant Investment CEO Darren Abrams, the blockchain industry is already showing how inefficient old world database systems are.

“Finance and supply chain management are both prone to disruption of the blockchain,” he said.

“However, we believe that the blockchains that best facilitate these decentralized financial applications will capture most of the capital of the digital asset market.”

Abrams had advice for those who wanted to start investing in cryptocurrencies but didn’t know where to start.

“There are two approaches that I would recommend. First, simply invest in… “level 1” blockchain (ie Bitcoin, Ether, Polkadot, Solana, Terra) or find a professional fund manager in space ”.

Aus Merchant is a cryptocurrency investment manager, so its founders obviously have an interest in investors seeking professional assistance.

But Abrams believes both approaches will work well.

“While we believe the former will produce fantastic long-term returns, middleware and applications built on these blockchains have the potential to generate asymmetric returns,” he said.

“However, spotting the difference between a Pets.com and an Amazon requires a discerning expert.”

To conclude, we advise all our readers to invest in cryptocurrencies, but always be careful not to “spend” more than you can afford to lose, as the market is currently still very volatile.