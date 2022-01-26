Bitcoin vs IMF: It’s open war!

IMF, or what in Italy we call the International Monetary Fund he tries again. The institution that perhaps represents dollar-centrism the most does not send them to tell El Salvador, and in a new document he finally says openly what everyone expected.

The international institution has indeed invited the country to remove Bitcoin as legal tender currency, giving reasons that we will then have the opportunity to analyze within our special.

IMF tries to scare El Salvador – but who’s really afraid?

IMF / IMF against Bitcoin: the non-novelty tries to hit El Salvador

The situation is serious but it is not serious. This is what, if we wanted to read what happened yesterday with the immortal words of Ennio Flaiano. Or if we wanted to rely on an old proverb, we could say that the wolf loses its fur, but never the vice. The protagonists of what happened are the International Monetary Fund, Bitcoin And El Salvador, the first (and probably not the last) country to decide to introduce $ BTC as legal tender currency.

IMF yesterday afternoon he released a dispatch, via the internet, inviting El Salvador to abandon Bitcoin as legal tender currency, fearing a whole series of misfortunes that – at least in the past – it also had the power to trigger. But let’s proceed in order, reporting how much word by word IMF reported on his document.

The Directors agreed on the importance of improving financial inclusion and indicated digital payment means – such as the Chivo wallet – as interpreters of this improvement. However, they emphasized the need for stringent regulation on the new ecosystem consisting of Chivo and Bitcoin. They also highlighted the great risks associated with the use of Bitcoin for financial stability, integrity, consumer protection, as well as for fiscal issues. They called for the reduction of the purposes of the Bitcoin Law, removing the status of $ BTC as a legal tender. Some of the directors also pointed out the risks associated with issuing Bitcoin bond.

The whole IMF manual summarized in a few lines, in an admirable attempt to do El Salvador an example in the negative. All this while at stake there would be a loan from 1 billion dollars, with IMF who, as he has done so many times in the past, would like to use this lever to impose certain internal policies on countries that become indebted to them.

The market doesn’t care: bad sign for IMF?

The real news is perhaps that despite the circulation urbi et orbi of the document above, Bitcoin has not been slowed down in its attempt to recover towards more acceptable price quotas. A sign that IMF today is much less scary? Likely, even taking into account the small size of El Salvador and the possibility of the country led by Nayib Bukele to actually finance themselves through other channels.

The thing if we want it comical is that Bitcoin was also created for this purpose, that is to prevent someone, be it a person or a state, from being excluded from the financial system. And this time the weapons of the Monetary Fund they may be too blunt to win.

In particular, we add before closing, if those movements of opinion should actually be created that would also support the country through Bitcoin bonds.

First they ignore you, then they mock you, then they fight you. Then you win.

We leave it to our readers to decide where we stand in the Bitcoin revolution, which we had imagined would collide with the old powers of the financial world, albeit not at this rate.