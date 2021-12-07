Bitcoin: waiting for confirmation of Abandoned Baby pattern for new longs

In recent days, Bitcoin prices have undergone a marked decline, with the prices rapidly rising from $ 68,000 to $ 50,000. The descent was characterized by heavy tears: the daily extension candles, which indicate a loss of 8-10%, are numerous.

The graphic structure in the short term appears negatively marked and in these conditions it is difficult to think that there will be short-term increases. The bar of last December 6 could however make us reconsider future expectations: let’s see the details trying to make some graphic considerations.

Bitcoin: technical analysis and trading levels

Yesterday’s candle has a reduced body that formed after a gap down. During the day, prices fell sharply and then closed above the opening values, a clear sign of a reversal of the trend.

At the end of the descent it is possible to observe a bullish Abandoned Baby pattern: in detail, the pattern consists of a first negative extension bar. a second that opens in gap down and now the third is missing: that is a positive session that creates a gap up. The ideal would be for the third bar to close more than half of the body of the first.

We just have to wait for the development of the graphic figure by carefully monitoring the volatility of the period combined with that of the cryptocurrency sector: this combination could create explosive movements. Happy trading!