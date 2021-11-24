Bitcoin wallet: it’s a record | Investors continue to rise

New one all-time high for Bitcoin, even if we do not speak, for obvious reasons, of price. To have reached a new record is the number of active wallets, i.e. wallets that have more than zero $ BTC. At the time of writing, according to the data that has been disclosed by Glassnode, are more than 39 million the addresses that have a part, perhaps even a small part, of cryptocurrency.

News that comes to calm a climate of worry – as we will see later with the index of the fear on the crypto markets – and in a market phase that unfortunately still sees Bitcoin affected by lateral movements.

New Record for Bitcoin Wallets

Bullish news, because it means that in any case, in spite of the static price, new investors continue to arrive on the market. We can invest in this renewed one positive sentiment with the eToro platform – go here to get a demo account with $ 100,000 in virtual capital and features all available – an intermediary that offers us a complete web interface to access the more advanced analysis tools.

In fact, we can also use it for trading shortly and using services fintech evolved like the CopyTrader for the copy of the best investors and CopyPortfolios for those who prefer to operate with diversified crypto. With $ 50 we can switch to the real account to get serious about trading $ BTC.

Nearly 39 million active wallets, despite the correction

The data is very important for the sentiment that surrounds Bitcoin. We are in fact in front of one organic growth very interesting as regards the number of wallet which have a positive balance and not zero.

The data released by Glassnode

The infographic that we report shows how in reality among the increase of wallet and the increase of price from Bitcoin there is not always full correspondence, but the data must also be interpreted in the light of a November less crackling than expected. Although the price has moved away from the all-time high touched only a few weeks ago, more and more people have decided to buy Bitcoin and to hold them in the portfolio.

Fear still not at its best, but it probably won’t get there

The index of the fear and greed, what in English is referred to as Fear & Greed Index is in a situation that signals the greatest fear of the markets today in the sector of cryptocurrencies, although recovering from last week.

Dominate fear, albeit in soft mode

A situation that is far from the maximum of Negative Sentiment that had been touched during the maxi-correction of May And June. An analysis that we can read as relatively static, also thanks to the maretta returned, at least for the moment, to the classic financial markets.

How to move in such a context

Our key to understanding is that we are facing yet another phase of accumulation, always or almost preparatory to the impulses of Bitcoin. There do not seem to be any objective reasons for concern. A signal of this is also the very moderate reaction of the markets at the news of a possible ban for cryptocurrencies in India.

News that in practice is very different from what it actually is happening in India but which in other contexts would still have caused major worries – and equally important corrections. The market instead absorbs, a sign that it is still dominated by speculators who love i lateral movements because they typically end up shaking the hands of small investors. Our advice, in this precise moment of the market, is to continue to hold, as there are no signs of a forthcoming one debacle of the cryptocurrency first by market capitalization.