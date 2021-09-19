Bitcoin, weapons, drugs: “Switzerland, middle world for organized crime holding companies”

Lugano (Switzerland) – From Calabria to the rest of Italy, but also to Swiss. The “men of dishonor” of the ‘ndrangheta they have extended their tentacles also in the land of the Cantons. To warn the Swiss is Alessandra Cerreti, public prosecutor of District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Milan, intervened at the first meeting of O-TiCo, the Ticino Observatory on Organized Crime, organized in the lecture hall of the West Campus of the Università della Svizzera italiana in Lugano with the title “Traces of organized crime in Ticino between past and present“. “The ‘Ndrangheta is the most formidable form of organized crime at the moment – warns the magistrate – You must avoid falling into the trap of the” Nimby “syndrome, that is” Not in my backyard “or” Not in my yard “thinking that a phenomenon is not concerns us or that it is not possible for us to happen because instead its ramifications also affect Switzerland. The ‘Ndrangheta is looking for where invest large capital available, it does so all over the world, including in Switzerland, with state-of-the-art systems. He has a great entrepreneurial ability, invests in bitcoin, has graduates from the best universities. Switzerland is a very interesting country for a crime holding company looking for investments, it is also close and the ‘Ndrangheta manages to pass weapons, drugs, money to be recycled and fugitives “.









“We are out of the classic style”, reiterates Annamaria Astrologo, scientific director of the Observatory, who talks about “white collar crime: a middle world, where the boundaries between the legal sphere and the criminal sphere are opaque “, as also emerged with the” Metastasi “investigation of 2014 which brought to light a gray area where politicians, entrepreneurs, mafia members and their interests meet. Therefore, traditional investigations are not enough, not even prison: “The mafia is a phenomenon in itself, which cannot be opposed with ordinary tools.” It is necessary to follow the money, as taught by the anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone, killed on May 13, 1992 at 53 years of age in Capac i’s “attack.” And it is always necessary to use the money: “The confiscation of assets is really effective because the main instrument is taken away from them. If you take away the money, you take away the power“.” If we want to effectively fight the mafia, we must not transform it into a monster or think that it is an octopus or a cancer, we must recognize that it resembles us “, adds Francesco Lepori, operational manager of the Observatory.” We need collective cultural growth that induce in citizens a rejection of mafia dynamics – underlines Federica De Rossa, director of the Institute of US law – We need awareness for the fight “.









