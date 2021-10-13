Bitcoin web searches are nearing a year-old lows as the price slides to $ 55,000

On October 13, Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a broadly anticipated correction after the bulls were pushed back from their highs in February.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Impassive analysts in the face of correction

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView Shows BTC / USD Reversed From Five Month Highs temporarily slipping below $ 54,000 on Bitstamp.

After bouncing to around $ 55,000, the pair looks volatile on Wednesday, with no clear apparent direction in the near term.

For analysts, however, the observed movements are not surprising. The $ 58,000 had been listed as a difficult resistance, with little chance of overcoming it in one fell swoop, while many were considering the opportunity to “buy the fix”At $ 53,000 or lower.

“This BTC fix doesn’t bother me at all,” summed up the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

Carrying on, he added that such a retest and consolidation was likely necessary to allow Bitcoin to confirm the new support and continue to previous all-time highs and beyond.

Well-known trader Pentoshi is also of the same opinion, suggesting that the rising bottom potential marked by the pullback could be the last one before an attack at higher levels.

“Clear invalidation if we lose the $ 48,000,” he concluded Tuesday in a Twitter comment.

The lack of euphoria is a “pleasant surprise”

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin has maintained an overall low profile although it is around 15% from its all-time highs.

Google Trends data shows a relative lack of interest in Bitcoin in Q4 compared to the first months of the year.

While sentiment is showing signs of greed, it has not yet reached the extremes that traditionally characterize local and macro price highs.

“I am pleasantly surprised by the lack of euphoria as Bitcoin approaches $ 60,000,”Said Charles Edwards, founder of the Capriole wealth manager, earlier this week.

“Exactly like in October 2020.”