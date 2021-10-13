News

Bitcoin web searches close to one-year lows as price slips to $ 55,000 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin web searches are nearing a year-old lows as the price slides to $ 55,000

On October 13, Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a broadly anticipated correction after the bulls were pushed back from their highs in February.

Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Analysts Unmoved by Correction Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD reversed from five-month highs by temporarily slipping below $ 54,000 on Bitstamp.

After bouncing to around $ 55,000, the pair looks volatile on Wednesday, with no clear apparent direction in the near term.

