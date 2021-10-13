Bitcoin web searches close to one-year lows as price slips to $ 55,000 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin web searches are nearing a year-old lows as the price slides to $ 55,000
On October 13, Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a broadly anticipated correction after the bulls were pushed back from their highs in February.
Hourly graph of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView Analysts Unmoved by Correction Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show BTC / USD reversed from five-month highs by temporarily slipping below $ 54,000 on Bitstamp.
After bouncing to around $ 55,000, the pair looks volatile on Wednesday, with no clear apparent direction in the near term.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.