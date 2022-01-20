Bitcoin, weekly chart analysis | Investing.com

Looking at the weekly chart of I noticed some interesting things. The circled part is a rather important Demand, it could reject the prices in case it is reached. The area in which we are now is just as important, it represents the Buyers’ Dominance, that is, those responsible for the creation of the last maximum (higher high) reside, I expect this area to be pierced to collect the liquidity left immediately below, then reach the approximately 36k demand area which is confluent with the EMA 100 and from there I will personally go down the Timeframe to look for a valid Long entry setup. 53k primary goal.

