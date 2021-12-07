Bitcoin: whale buys everything | RECORD mega purchase of $ 2,700 BTC

We already had it reported last Sunday when in close proximity to one of the most important fixes in history for Bitcoin, the whales were actually stocking up on coin.

Now comes the confirmation, with an order of the important ones – let’s talk about $ 2,700 BTC about – by the third wallet for volumes of the whole network of Bitcoin. A very important purchase – which signals unequivocally how the markets are actually moving in these hours and days.

BTC’s increasingly greedy whales

The third wallet buys up Bitcoin: here’s how much, how and where

Bitcoin ready to go back? We had correctly anticipated it – as well as data in hand we had reported that the wallets that had taken advantage of it were those with the most substances. Now comes the confirmation from the wallet which is third in number of $ BTC available.

After buying 8,117 BTC recently, he added more 2,702 today – Italian time – reaching its all-time high, close to what it held last July, when Bitcoin it was at its lowest on an annual basis.

If the pattern were to repeat itself, we could consider the price level we have today as a bottom from which new growth can be built – and probably a new assault on an all-time high, albeit with timelines yet to be confirmed.

Whose wallet is it?

Difficult to say – although it cannot be ruled out that it is a cold storage used by some large group, maybe trading or exchange. However, the timing suggests an investment method that has been very attentive to market movements and that has almost always accumulated by anticipating trends.

Of course, future analyzes cannot be based slavishly on what has happened in the past – but we can only recognize this recent movement as an excellent signal for the sector – with purchases of this type that are hardly made lightly and without carefully studying the conditions of the market.

Bullish signal? In our opinion, yes

And we explain it by reporting the graphic which reports the trend of this wallet, the 1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ. Significant increase in the amount of Bitcoin in July / August, reduction and then resumed with the all-time high now.

The trend of the wallet

Same increase in January 2021 with consequent sale to the local top. Someone who – pass us your intuition – in our opinion knows what they are doing.