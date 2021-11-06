News

Bitcoin Whale Sales Rising As Buyers Absorb Supply And Defend $ 60,000 From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Bitcoin whale sales soar as buyers absorb supply and defend $ 60,000

The supply contraction of (BTC) continues despite the significant increase in sales by whales on exchanges this week.

As confirmed on November 5 by the on-chain monitoring resource CryptoQuant, whales have accounted for the vast majority of the selling pressure in recent days.

Whale coins find new home Familiar event but strange timing, high volume investors are “dumping” BTC on the market at levels close to the all-time highs hit in April. Despite the apparent unanimous consensus among traders and analysts that the bull run is by no means over, the whales seem eager to shed their reserves.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

