Bitcoin whale sales soar as buyers absorb supply and defend $ 60,000

Bitcoin (BTC) supply contraction continues despite the significant increase in sales by whales on exchanges this week.

As confirmed on November 5th by the CryptoQuant on-chain monitoring resource, whales have accounted for the vast majority of the selling pressure in recent days.

The whale coins find a new home

Familiar but strange timing, high-volume investors are “dumping” BTC on the market at levels close to the all-time highs hit in April. Despite the apparent unanimous consensus among traders and analysts that the bull run is by no means over, the whales seem eager to shed their reserves.

“Most BTC deposits on exchanges come from whales,” commented Friday Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant.

“The top 10 transactions represent almost 90% of the total volume in one hour.”

A chart of the exchange whale ratio, which indicates the ratio of the ten largest inflows to exchanges to overall inflows, shows a clear increase from mid-October onwards.

Chart of the exchange whale ratio vs. exchange reserves vs. BTC / USD. Source: Ki Young Ju / Twitter

Binance again against the tide in the trend on BTC reserves

Even though whales are selling, BTC reserves on exchanges continue to decline.

Related: Analyst: Bitcoin only needs to exceed $ 64,000 to take off to new all-time highs

Interest among buyers is increasing to offset the seller’s offer, resulting in the relative stability of BTC’s price action over the past few days, Ki says.

“Bitcoin Defends Support Above $ 60,000 Despite Selling Whales … Exchange Reserves Declining, Leading to Lower Supply on Exchanges,” he added.

Other figures provided on Friday by Coinglass show that Binance is an exception to the trend. At the time of writing, its reserves have increased by 2,141 BTC in the past 24 hours. However, this in itself is not an unusual situation, as Cointelegraph reported last month.