Bitcoin whales destroy bears, here’s what happened the last time they were active

Bitcoin’s whales have become active once again. While whale activity is normal and predictable, the rate at which they buy and accumulate coins may indicate further movement in the market. As these investors control a volume large enough to affect the price of bitcoin, watching their every move can be beneficial as shown by the bypass data.

When whales start moving BTC in large volumes, it can signal a market dump or pump. In the same vein, can also those who like big money are treating digital good. These addresses holding 1,000 or more bitcoins on their balance sheet have significantly impacted the movement of the market with their accumulation tendency in the past. Now, again, they have started to accumulate.

Bitcoin Whales Are Stocking Up

Santiment reported that bitcoin mega whales are coming out of their shells to stock up on more of the asset. These whales who have at least 1,000 BTC on their balances have started buying bitcoins at a rapid pace. Over the span of 7 days, these wallets stocked up on more than 220K BTC, nearly 10 bitcoins worth of the digital asset.

This comes at a time when the price of bitcoin had dropped and the market had plunged into extreme fear. This meant that many investors were wary of putting money into the market. But not these whales, apparently. In one of the fastest accumulation trends, these whales have now added a combined 1.06% of the total BTC supply in just over a month.

Santiment notes that the last time a rapid accumulation trend like this was recorded was two years ago, in December 2019.

The #Bitcoin mega whales have been accumulating significantly the past 7 weeks. Addresses with $ 1,000 BTC or more have added $ 220,000 BTC combined to their combined wallets since December 23, the fastest accumulation we’ve seen since September 2019. https://t.co/RdVAg9FcP7 pic.twitter.com/gL1nJ18hyA

– Santiment (@santimentfeed) February 8, 2022

What happened the last time the whales accumulated?

As with any historical data, the accumulation of bitcoin by these whales has often had a profound impact on the market. Buying such a large amount of BTC in such a short period of time will undoubtedly have an effect on the offer of the digital asset and, by extension, on the value of the asset.

As noted in the Santiment report, the bitcoin whales had done the same thing as early as December 23, 2019. Now, this was a pivotal time for the next bull rally as it started the following year. A significant rise in asset value had been noted following rapid build-up by whales. This saw an upward trend which continued until the market entered a full-fledged bull rally.

Whales Accumulate BTC Ahead of 2020 Rally | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

This is not to say that a bull rally is expected to immediately follow such an accumulation trend. However, it shows a strong correlation that a trend like this where supply is reduced helps signal subsequent growth for an asset. Combined with market sentiment moving out of fear territory towards the positive, the indicators point towards a continued upward trend. Even if only a break above $ 46,000 would signal that the bull has indeed been triggered.