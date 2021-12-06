Bitcoin whales move more coins to exchanges as they did before the drop to $ 42,000

Bitcoin (BTC) whales may be willing to sell without warning as BTC’s price action fluctuates around $ 48,500.

In the QuickTake daily market update on December 5, on-chain analyst firm CryptoQuant warned that large shifts to exchanges are on the rise again.

Whales are increasingly eager to sell

Highlighting the exchange whale ratio parameter, CryptoQuant deduced that large Bitcoin investors do not want to take risks with regards to price action in the short term. The exchange whale ratio measures the size of the largest inflows and outflows from exchanges in relation to total inflows and outflows.

Prior to Saturday’s plunge to $ 41,900, the benchmark peaked at 0.95, and on Monday he returned to the same territory.

“Whales are still depositing BTC on exchanges, the exchange whale ratio has again exceeded 95%,”Commented CryptoQuant.

“The taker buy sell ratio remains negative, indicating that sentiment in the futures market is bearish.”

As Cointelegraph reported, open interest in futures markets dropped sharply towards the end of last week, but it is not yet possible to determine whether the reset was sufficient to protect the price action from further losses.

Annotated chart of the exchange whale ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

“At the moment, the majority in the market only expects further declines,” he has declared Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe on market sentiment.

“Just like three weeks ago the majority anticipated a parabolic rally in December.”

The decline in BTC reserves on exchanges continues

Going on, CryptoQuant pointed out that reserves on exchanges had already resumed their long-term bearish trend after a short spike right after the correction.

“The futures market began to calm down after a 22% drop in the estimated leverage ratio,” he added.

Annotated chart of inflows on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

In recent days small investors have added to their locations, in contrast to the whales and Bitcoin price corrections in early 2021.