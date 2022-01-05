Bitcoin whales move

On the days when i 13 years of Bitcoin, Land whales are especially ferment, with maxi transactions, as the Whale Alert Twitter account denotes.

The maxi-transactions of the Bitcoin whales

Today a 778 BTC transaction (equal to approximately 36 million dollars) was made, from Coinbase to a wallet. Even more important is the 456 Bitcoin transaction ($ 21 million, transferred from Coinbase to an unknown wallet.

The unique thing is that this whale holds in its portfolio as well 120,845 BTC which is equivalent to 5 billion dollars. His identity is unknown.

Whales take from exchanges

These tweets confirm a trend that seems to be well established: on exchanges there are fewer and fewer Bitcoins And whales prefer to keep their BTC in private wallets. This has two implications:

there are fewer and fewer BTCs in circulation;

the whales are not willing to sell.

These two considerations could lead to an increase in the price of Bitcoin, a due to the scarcity of circulating supply.

The price of Bitcoin

At the moment, Bitcoin seems to be struggling to recover the more psychological than technical threshold of $ 50,000. D.Bitcoin fluctuates around $ 47,000 per day. At the time of writing, BTC is traveling above parity but has come back from fluctuating days with the price caged in the inclusive range. between $ 46,000 and $ 48,000, after losing this support the last days of 2021.

Who are the whales

With the term whales they define themselves as the owners of large amounts of cryptocurrencies. Their role is central in the market. In fact, the movements of the whales can lead to strong price fluctuations. If whales start selling large quantities of BTC, the price is bound to go down. On the contrary, by buying, they will tend to increase the demand and consequently the value.

They are also indicators of price trends, since large purchases also indicate trust in consolidation or growth in value. Some analyzes say that the whales will be the ones to support the Bitcoin price growth in 2022.