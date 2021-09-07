Bitcoin what a deal: for one dollar 0.000020 virtual coins

Surprisingly, President Bukele adopts cryptocurrency as El Salvador’s national currency, turning the Caribbean state into a potential Tortuga for buccaneers looking for money-laundering opportunities. Rating agencies sense the risk. And how will the population react?

Other than pirate currency. Since yesterday the Bitcoin have a full passport. By the will of Nayib Bukele, businessman son of a Palestinian imam, elected by popular acclaim to the presidency of El Salvador, a country that since yesterday has adopted, alongside the US dollar, Bitcoin as its national currency with a initial exchange rate equal to 0.000020 Bitcoin for one dollar which corresponds to a valuation of 50,000 greenbacks for a virtual currency. With virtual currency, in short, today you can buy anything, as has been happening for some time in El Zonte, the beach called the surf paradise that rises about fifty kilometers from the capital, including pupusas, the local meatballs that represent the staple of street food, so loved by the Yankees. “It’s a good way to attract customers,” peddler Idalia Meija, promoted to witness of the monetary revolution, explains to the Financial Times. But, just to cool the enthusiasm, Mrs. Idalia specifies: “Every day I convert the proceeds into dollars. I lost too many months ago ”.

Yep, Bitcoin is not a coin for hearts or weak wallets: from 10 to 60 thousand dollars in a few months, then back up and down to the current $ 52,000. Differences in the order of 50% within a few months which, for sure, will not be compensated by the stabilization fund of 150 million dollars launched by Parliament.

Also for this reason, the majority of the population says they are opposed to the novelty promoted by the very popular president who, moreover, is confident that Bitcoin can represent a big deal for El Salvador, an economy that depends above all on remittances of emigrants, that is 6 billion dollars – equal to 23% of GDP – that come from the States every year. But that, Bukele says, translates into $ 400 million in taxes and fees, one annuity for the benefit of banks and financial companies north of the Rio Grande. Without forgetting that, given the plans of the Biden administration, a season of weakening of the dollar is looming, largely financed by Central American carers.

And there is also an industrial aspect: the ingenious Bukele promoted the birth of The Geo, a company that will have to promote the production of Bitcoin in the bowels of the country, rich in geothermal energy that gushes from volcanoes, thus removing one of the great obstacles to the success of the cryptocurrency that already consumes the equivalent of C02 released by nine in energy. millions of cars.

But these arguments don’t convince financial institutions that much. El Salvador, given the protection offered by the law, risks becoming something of a Tortuga for the buccaneers hunting for a port to launder illicit gains. “It is easy to predict – wrote Fitch – that the country will act as a magnet for gains of dubious origin”.

Moody’s went further, cutting the country’s rating, which made it more difficult for the IMF to grant a loan of $ 1.3 billion, kept in the dark by Bukele.

In short, it is about a big gamble: how will a population react that, 70%, does not have a current account in front of a virtual currency, without the control of a central bank or a political authority? “Nobody knows for now,” admits the Wall Street Journal.

And the authorities tremble in front of the financial creativity which could be unleashed thanks to the diplomatic briefcase (albeit only virtual) granted by Bukele or his imitators. In fact, Cuba could soon open the doors to cryptocurrency en route to the sea that belonged to the pirates.