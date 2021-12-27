Bitcoin: what are the predictions for 2022?

In a recent CryptoRank tweet, only 6.3% of Bitcoin’s total supply, or 1.3 million BTC, is held in cryptocurrency exchanges. The decrease in supply is nothing new, as Bitcoin halved in 2020 when the BTC block reward was split in two. Now, despite growing concerns, BTC has shown a decent trajectory. At the time of writing, it has increased more than 6% in 24 hours. But was this enough?

Before moving on to deepen the news, if you want to invest in crypto, you should know that using a platform certified as eToro you will have many services available, such as CopyTrading or the CopyPortfolios. Opening a real account is simple and enough only $ 50.

Click here to get an account on eToro

Bitcoin forecast: will the asset be performing in 2022?

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at market technical guidance platform InTheMoneyStocks.com, expressed his concerns in a recent interview. Well, worries for BTC supporters but quite the opposite for gold supporters. Here because. Bitcoin, as anticipated, it was the best performing asset in 2021.

However, will this last until 2022? As predicted by Soloway, thegold will surpass both Bitcoin than the stock market in 2022. “I am optimistic about gold. I think gold will be the biggest performer in 2022 and you might see this beautiful wedge pattern forming right here in the charts. My guess is that we will go up and you should see at least one return to the highs of 2020 ″.

It goes without saying that the aforementioned traders have expressed an ambiguous narrative regarding the king’s coin. Bitcoin would see a significant rise in the near term. With the ongoing volatility, Soloway expects that Bitcoin will exceed $ 54,000 within the next three weeks. At the moment, BTC is coming traded above the $ 51k threshold, with a 6% increase in 24 hours. But there is no need to worry in the long run.

“My biggest concern about BTC is what we are seeing on the longer (period) chart,” said Soloway. The cryptocurrency is expected to be bearish over the next six months. BTC is expected to drop to around $ 30,000 or even $ 20,000 in 2022 before bursting again, based on historical price movement.

The analyst then stated: “I will go on the record saying that in 2022 BTC will revisit $ 30k with a decent potential of reaching at least $ 20,000 (in the same year).”

Bitcoin Forecasts: Final Thoughts

To invest in cryptocurrencies safely, the best option remains eToro, a fully legal broker which owns the licenses of the official European financial institutions. Furthermore:

has low spreads;

you will find +35 crypto in the price list;

you can start investing in crypto starting from just $ 50;

has a demo account to try the platform with virtual money;

has the function of CopyTrading to copy the most suitable investors for you.

Get an account on eToro now