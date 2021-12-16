Bitcoin: what balance for cryptocurrency in the year of records?

All this, among other things, took place in a very particular context, with the world trying to recover after the pandemic and the various governments starting to look (some with concern and some with enthusiasm) at the crypto world. The growth of the sector is confirmed by the overall capitalization of the other cryptocurrencies, which has approached 1,500 billion: beyond the inevitable speculative flares, this is a sign of new market force.

2021, the year of Bitcoin records

The time has come to take stock: as far as Bitcoin is concerned, the balance of 2021 is largely positive. The coin managed to breaking several records: while confirming its incredible volatility, the cryptocurrency has shown that it has reached a level of strength such as to react in a slightly more stable way to the solicitations arriving from various parts of the world. But things are always in constant evolution.

As the experts of Criptovaluta.it also remember, buying Bitcoin focuses on what is currently the digital currency of reference within the crypto market, which is why it is possible to find it very easily in all the main exchanges dedicated to buying and selling.

Many investors try to take advantage of the volatility of the price of Bitcoin to make profits with online trading operations, but analysts and experts are convinced that the better is yet to come and that in the new year that is about to begin, the quotation of the digital currency could soar well over a hundred thousand dollars.

Is it still worth investing in cryptocurrencies?

So is it still the right time to invest in Bitcoin by direct purchase, even if their chunk today is already very high? These are decisions that everyone must make based on what are his characteristics as an investor, the type of capital he has available and the duration he is willing to assign to the operation. Certainly, after a year such as this year 2021, the number of people willing to make such investments is destined to increase significantly.

Investing in Bitcoins with direct purchase is not a complicated operation, however it is important to have clear ideas on the steps to be taken and above all on the subjects to turn to. The reference intermediaries for the purchase of cryptocurrencies are exchanges: thanks to their platforms it is possible to buy and sell digital currencies. The choice of the exchagne is a very important moment, because not all of them offer the same guarantees in terms of reliability.

How to make a direct purchase of digital currency

To choose the right intermediary you need to carefully evaluate its reputation (unfortunately they are not all regulated, so it is necessary to rely on this parameter), the costs it applies and the services it offers. The cryptocurrency website lists the best exchanges on the market today. Once the platform has been selected, the account can be opened: some personal data, an email address and an identity document must be provided.

At a later stage, the preferred payment method must be indicated: the most popular instruments are cards, which are fast but expensive (commissions of up to 2% may be applied on the operations), and the bank transfer, which requires longer times, but which is also the cheapest system. At this point you can select the cryptocurrency in which you intend to invest and you can proceed with the order. The purchased Bitcoins will then have to be moved to a wallet.