Bitcoin: what changes with the obligation to record transactions?

Has been signed by the MEFthe Ministry of Economy and Financea new decree which will bring about changes in the world of cryptocurrencies. In Italy the so-called cryptocurrency registrywith the aim of starting a more careful regulation of the digital currency sector and keeping track of the transactions carried out with them assets which are becoming more and more popular among Italians.

Daniele Franco, current Minister of the Economy, has decided to sign this decree that kicks off the control of crypto transactions made in Italy. According to the new decree, financial operators, companies and individuals who intend to operate in Italy with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies will have to carry out theregistration in the cryptocurrency register.

For trading platforms that offer these to their clients assets it is also envisaged that the data relating to the transactions that have been carried out will be communicated every three months. In any case, the financial companies that allow you to buy BTC will have to register with the OAM (Body of Agents and Credit Brokers) and this will in fact lead to consider these platforms on a par with the companies of money transfer or that deal with the exchange of currencies.

In any case, the financial companies that allow you to buy BTC will have to register with the OAM (Body of Agents and Credit Brokers) and this will in fact lead to consider these platforms on a par with the companies of money transfer or that deal with the exchange of currencies.

What changes with the cryptocurrency registry?

The question that investors who have decided to insert Bitcoin and altcoin in the portfolio or who intend to do so is the one relating to the possible changes that will follow the start of theregistry of cryptocurrencies. The crypto sector operators will be filed and together with them all the financial transactions carried out with them will also be filed assets.

This means that the state will have information on citizens who have invested in digital currencies and on their trading operations. This is the first step towards one more careful regulation and towards a possible system of taxation to be applied to any profits generated by trading virtual currencies. The Bank of Italy, the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will therefore be able to carry out cross-checks and verify that what is declared by Italian citizens with the tax return corresponds to the data in the cryptocurrency register.

For the individual investor from a practical point of view there will be no changes, it will be enough to create the trading account on an authorized platform and proceed with the verification of the identity, as happens for the investment platforms that allow you to operate with assets other than crypto. The financial companies will be responsible for registering with the registry and sending the data on the transactions carried out by customers in the manner and timing provided for by the decree.

Is investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies still profitable?

The day for stricter regulation was inevitable and investors are divided between enthusiasts and pessimists. The former believe they have one regulation on cryptocurrencies may actually be beneficial, because it would bring these assets to become a full member of the financial world and consequently this would lead to the arrival of new capital and the entry of investors who at the moment are still skeptical about the real advantages of having cryptocurrencies in an investment portfolio.

The investors with a pessimistic view, on the other hand, they believe that there is a risk of reaching too rigid a regulation, which would cause a slowdown in the spread of these assets and in the development of related projects.