Bitcoin: what determines its price and what can be expected

Bitcoin (BTC) is a subject that is as fascinating as it is controversial. Very few people in the world understand it completely, as its genesis is to be found in the intersection of five macro-areas of study such as: cryptography, distributed systems, game theory, computer science and economic-monetary policies. As regards the determination of the price of bitcoin, among the most important subjects mentioned above there are certainly: computer science and the economic-monetary policies used by Satoshi Nakamoto (anonymous inventor of the Btc network) to give life to his creature. The sphere …
This is an in-depth article reserved for our subscribers.
Choose the subscription you prefer and continue reading the article.
If you are already a subscriber, log in by filling in the fields below or use the “log in” button located at the top right of the site.
SUBSCRIBE / SUPPORT
Benefits of each subscriber
- THE SELECTION: daily newsletter with press reviews from around the world
- Access to the FOCUS section: our best in-depth articles
- Exclusive possibility to comment on articles
- Access to the FORUM: discussion board to report news, interact with the editorial staff and other subscribers