Bitcoin, what happens? Let’s analyze the causes of the decline in early 2022

Cryptocurrencies are going through a critical period, marked by heavy losses both in terms of the market and in terms of investor confidence. The currency that is recording the most high-sounding losses is certainly Bitcoin, closely followed by Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, XRP and other large assets: in recent days, for example, Bitcoin has reached the value of 35,000 Dollars, a figure that is just approaching the half of the all-time high of $ 69,000registered in November 2021.

Questions seeking answers

Bitcoin’s decline has been sudden but rather constant, as the results of the last few days have been the product of approx four weeks of continuous decline in value cryptocurrency, to which other problems were added, such as the increase in Bitcoin mining difficulty and that of the overall hashrate linked to digital currency, which in turn reached values ​​never touched before.

At this point, many are wondering what caused Bitcoin’s steep drop in early 2022: the answer to the question is however very complex, since the question must be analyzed taking into account two factors, namely the general trend of the markets and investor confidence in cryptocurrencies.

The beginning of a new “Crypto-Winter”

Various foreign newspapers were quick to talk about the recent one Bitcoin debacle as a “Cryptapocalypse”suggesting that the contraction of the cryptocurrency market may somehow lead to a zeroing of its value or an implosion of the “bubble“of the digital assets themselves. However, according to some experts, the reality could be another: Bitcoin’s downsizing would be part of a larger business cyclewhich alternates moments of growth and decline following roughly the trend of the Wall Street stock exchange and a seasonal cyclicality, which would draw patterns in the trend of cryptocurrencies, such as the “Pikachu Pattern” meme template.

In fact, many traders believe that Bitcoin goes through cyclical phases described by an almost predetermined trend, and that what we are experiencing is the contraction phase of a period that began with the vertical increase in value of the past months, which has brought the cryptocurrency to levels from record last November. To this, others add – in some ways even correctly – that the month of January is always a time of weakness for markets and exchanges, both in the field of traditional and digital assets.

The “Crypto Winter” of 2018 and that of 2022 compared (source: Bloomberg) Coindesk’s elaboration of Bitcoin “cycles” from 2015 to today

As noted by the specialized portal Coindesk, however, the so-called “Crypto Winter“have already occurred in the history of Bitcoin: for example, in 2013 the value of the currency is went from 230 Dollars to only 13 Dollars within a month, between December and January. In January 2018, however, a crypto winter that lasted almost a year began, which caused a 85% reduction in market capitalization of Bitcoin. Only in 2021 did the currency fully recover from the collapse of three years earlier.

Look to the Nasdaq to find out how Bitcoin is doing

Alongside the possible existence of cycles and patterns in the cryptocurrency market, however, it is clear that the recent decline in Bitcoin was also caused by forces linked to the world of traditional finance, dependent on the geo-economy and, in general, on the repercussions of market trends. As Kaiko Research Director Clara Medalie explains, “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an isolated risk, but rather respond to global monetary policy. It is no surprise that both of them – ed. the markets, the traditional one and the crypto one – become more volatile as liquidity taps close“.

In short words, look to the Nasdaq to find out how Bitcoin is doing. Unfortunately, traditional assets are currently suffering for at least two reasons, and this, as Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle points out, is also affecting digital finance. The first reason for the instability of the stock exchanges, especially the American ones, is the increase in interest rates promoted by the Federal Reservepreviously cut with the onset of the pandemic in order to make it easier for those who need them to take out mortgages and loans.

The second reason, closely related to the first, is the massive liquidations taking place on traditional stock exchanges and that have also had a severe impact on Bitcoin. Explaining the reasons for the liquidations is complex: they depend on a series of factors, one of which is the aforementioned increase in American interest rates, which alone triggered major sell-offs in Europewhich, in turn, have affected the value of cryptocurrencies.

Alongside this, there are almost certainly also reasons for trust, since there are many fear a rise in inflation or the introduction of new restrictions and regulations to the trading of digital assets on the net; still others, on the other hand, were led back to caution in investments for more far-reaching reasons.

Slipping and rolling towards the Don River

Here, therefore, comes into play a data that is difficult to quantify, that is investor confidence in the market. Let’s make a distinction: speaking of Bitcoin we have to take two into account “trust“different, namely the one granted to the financial market in general and the one specifically placed in cryptocurrencies, which we will deal with in two separate paragraphs. As we have already said, confidence in traditional markets was undermined from various geopolitical and health factors: the most important is certainly the resumption of the Coronavirus pandemic, with the Omicron variant that lashes half the world and causes a physiological decrease in the propensity to invest and riskfavoring savings should the global medical situation plummet again as in 2020.

On the other hand, however, there is the geopolitical question of a possible conflict between NATO and Russia, or at least between Russia and the United States, in Eastern Europe, specifically on the Ukrainian front. Since the diplomatic match between Moscow and Washington in Ukraine is still open and recent evacuations of diplomats from both countries from Kiev do not let us hope for anything good, it is natural that the markets – as well as a large part of the world population – are holding their breath in the face of the evolution of the situation in Eastern Europe.

The match in Ukraine could be important for Bitcoin for another reason as well, namely for the possible increase in the prices of raw materials and energy, which could severely impact cryptocurrency mining. With the worsening of the dispute between NATO and Russia, in fact, it is not unlikely that the value of crude oil and gas – both supplied to various European countries by Russian or pro-Russian sources – could increase dramatically, making mining unprofitable and negatively impacting investor confidence in the market. Even the closure of the gas pipelines linking Russia to Eastern Europe, to Germany and, through the latter, to Western Europe, raise fears that in the coming months electricity and fuel will cost a lot more than in the past.

Governments do not stand by and watch

To conclude, we need to analyze investor confidence issues specifically targeting the cryptocurrency market. Again, a distinction must be made between two factors of distrust that are different and separate from each other. The first, the one of a decidedly lesser scope, are the recent protests in Kazakhstan against the personalistic and authoritarian government of Nursultan Nazarbaev. It may sound strange, but the protests in Kazakhstan and Bitcoin are linked for a reason, which is the fact that many Chinese miners have moved to Central Asia after the “ban” of cryptocurrencies by Beijing. In short, the market sees the protests of Kazakhstan as a possible factor of instability for cryptocurrencies, which would have caused a collapse of confidence in Bitcoin early January. In recent days, however, it seems that the situation in Kazakhstan has returned, especially following the resignation of Nazarbaev.

Therefore, it is the ones who are most damaging to investor confidence attempts to regulate cryptocurrencies carried out both separately and jointly by different states of the world. Taking a quick global rundown, Beijing was the first to block cryptocurrencies in their country, explaining that they would represent a serious ecological problem, as the electricity required for mining, which has caused an increase in China’s energy needs, currently comes largely from non-renewable sources. The risk feared by China is that of fail to achieve the objectives set at COP26: on the basis of similar climatic fears, Sweden has also proposed to the EU the ban on PoW mining of BTC and other digital currencies, but for now it seems not to have been successful.

At the moment, in fact, the European Union is lagging behind in cryptocurrency legislation globally, merely criticizing mining for its environmental impact and little else. The proposal of the Russian Central Bank, which it intends, is decidedly more concrete block investments in cryptocurrencies by the citizens of the country, probably due to the high volatility and the numerous frauds that surround the market of Bitcoin and company. Indeed, in early January it was a serious hacker attack on Crypto.com that took place further collapse user confidence in Bitcoin.

It is, however, news in the last few hours that a less harsh approach to cryptocurrencies in Russia can be taken and that the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sees mining as an asset more than a problem. Finally, India could also decide to block investments in cryptocurrencies, and perhaps even mining, but the government measure to this effect has been repeatedly postponed and it did not find unanimous support in Parliament of New Delhi.

However, the biggest player in the cryptocurrency regulation game is the United States, which could launch a Digital Dollar as early as 2023 and are considering an executive order signed by President Biden to regulate digital currencies and their market. Given that the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market is dancing at the pace of the Nasdaq and that many investors are Americans, it is quite easy to understand why many look with apprehension at the White House, which would be preparing a cryptocurrency law for the United States coming in February. It is certainly the fear of an intervention by the Federal Reserve, or worse by Congress, to cause a generalized stampede from the crypto market, along with obviously the feared increase in interest rates by the Fed.