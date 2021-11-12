Bitcoin, what is its real value beyond speculation?

When the Bitcoin reaches new highs, forecasts start immediately that speak of a price that will reach 100,000 dollars or even exceed them.

Often these predictions are based on extrapolations from people who have certain interests around Bitcoin. The ratio is: the price has gone up a lot, so will continue to rise. If it exceeds its previous high, it must continue to rise.

In support of this thesis, the “graphic representation“or a”technical analysis“. We talk about “resistance levels” like new frontier to break. Fundamental analyzes are also proposed.

However, we have often seen how Bitcoin has heavily retraced, extinguishing the enthusiasm. Thursday 10th November touched hers new high at $ 68,643.10 to then go down to about 63,500 dollars at the time of writing.

In March, when exceeded 63 thousand dollars, then came down even to 38 thousand within 2 months.

But does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? There is a price around which it can turn with greater stability? Let’s try to figure it out below.

What is the fundamental value of Bitcoin?

A very interesting analysis it is provided to us by John Hawkins for Phis.org who remembers how for “core value” In the traditional financial language mean “a value based on what return (or cash flow) is generated by an asset“. And makes the example of an apple tree: for an investor, his core value is in the apples he produces.

In the case of corporate actions, the core value is the dividend paid from profits. A standard measure used by investors is the price / earnings ratio. In ownership of a propertyinstead, the core value reflects the rent that the investor earns (or the owner-occupier saves). And again, continuing with the examples, for an obligation, the value depends from the interest it pays.

In fact, even the precious metal par excellence, considered the safe haven par excellence, or they, has its own fundamental value. Contrary to popular belief, not only intended for jewelry store, but also at dental fillings or in the production of electronic material. However, this value isn’t the main reason most people buy gold.

The situation is different for the national currencies having legal tender. Calling in currency jargon FIAT. Their value, in fact, lies in being a reliable and accepted exchange unit.

In the past, coins made with gold and silver they had a fundamental value because they could be melted for their precious metals. This is no longer the case with fiat currencies, the value of which depends solely on people’s trust that others accept them at face value.

Bitcoin price: what makes it unstable?

Most of the cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, they are essentially private fiat currencies. They have no matching assets or returns. This makes it difficult to determine a fundamental value.

The last September analysts at the UK’s Standard Chartered Bank said Bitcoin could peak in about $ 100,000 within end of 2021.

These are the words of the head of the bank’s cryptocurrency research team, Geoffrey Kendrick (a former Australian Treasury official), available here:

As a medium of exchange, Bitcoin could become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for global non-banks in a future cashless world

In theory this could be possible. It is estimated that globally 1.7 billion people do not have access to Bank services. But Bitcoin has been considered the future of payments since its invention in 2008. Did little progress.

There are at least two significant obstacles to this:

the complex computation required to process payments

the volatility of its price

If the former is primarily a technical problem, that’s it can be overcome as indeed several cryptocurrencies have already done (for example basing them on the Proof of Stake instead of the Proof of work), the second is of character purely economic. And it concerns precisely the markets, as well as the decisions of the central governments, as well as the security platforms often questioned by hacker attacks.

What are the cryptocurrencies with a stable value?

Digital currencies that can hold a stable value are more likely to become payment tools. These include the existing stablecoins (the stablecoins are pegged to FIAT currencies. The most important example is Tether), the discussed one Diem of Meta and the central bank digital currencies, already operational in some economies of the Caribbean. As this interesting project demonstrates.

So far the only significant company to have accepted Bitcoin payments is Tesla, who announced this policy a March then cancel it in May. Triggering heavy swings in the price of Bitcoin. As always done by the CEO of the American electric car giant Elon Musk with regard to Dogecoin, towards which tweeted everything and the opposite of everything.

The only country to adopt Bitcoin as an approved currency is El Salvador (which also uses the US dollar). But it is far from clear what advantages there are. Laws requiring companies to accept cryptocurrency have also led to protests.

Bitcoin overtaken by other cryptocurrencies?

If Bitcoin does not have no real value as a popular means of payment (a theory also supported by the dean of trading Warren Buffet), what about as a store of value? For example, like digital gold? It has this advantage over most “altcoin“. His offering, like gold, is (probably) limited.

A tool used by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to compare the scarcity of Bitcoin to gold is called the model “stock-to-flow“.

Continuing his analysis for Phys.org, John Hawkins recalls that this approach believes gold retains its value because the existing gold stock is 60 times higher than the amount of new gold extracted every year. Bitcoin stock is more than 50 times that of the new coins “extracted” every year.

But this does not explain why Bitcoin’s price halved earlier this year. Nor does it have a theoretical basis in economics: prices do not depend only on the offer.

Some Bitcoin promoters predict higher prices on the assumption that i fund managers eventually they will run over one arbitrary percentage, let’s say the 5%, of their Bitcoin funds.

But such predictions implicitly assume that Bitcoin, as the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, it will continue to maintain its dominant position in the cryptocurrency market. This is not guaranteed. AND there is no limit to the number of cryptocurrency alternatives.

History is full of examples of companies that in the golden age had the primacy in their sector and now we don’t even remember them. Bankcard was a credit card company he once owned 90% of the Australian market in the early 1980s. It even is bankrupt in 2006.

Or, in the world of social networks, many used MySpace, even for professional reasons. Before 2008 it was a social network bigger than Facebook. The new generations they don’t even know him Now. Still, less than 15 years have passed.

Bitcoin and the financial bubble risk

Another recurring story about Bitcoin is that it is one financial bubble. Recall that a financial bubble is the situation that arises when the prices of a particular asset they grow out of all proportion and without a particular concrete reason. Above all, for one mere market speculation, destined as such not to hold up for long.

The first case of a financial bubble in history was that of the price of tulip bulbs at the beginning of the 1900s. Needless to say, it took place in Amsterdam.

The latest striking case of a financial bubble was that of dot-com, technology stocks (linked to the so-called pressing New Economy) that they saw their price rise out of all proportion to the end of the last century, which then literally exploded in 2000. On the Consob website it is well explained what it was.

As explained on the website of the Italian financial market control body, the stages of the financial bubble generally follow this trend:

extreme confidence on the part of investors in the potential of a product / company

rapid growth in the price of the product

an event that causes expectations of important earnings to waver

high sales flows

final collapse in the price of the product

As Consob always reminds us, other cases of financial bubbles consumed in history were: in 1840 on the occasion of the boom of railways, in 1920 for cars and radios, in 1950 compared to electronic transistors and in 1980 for home computer and biotechnology.

However, realities such as Amazon. Today it has become the main e-commerce platform, due to constant growth in terms of products and services offered. Constantly expanded (in the last cases the Cinema and Football). Which made it Jeff Bezos, confatore and CEO, one of the richest men in the world.

Will the same thing happen with Bitcoin? That is, if the bubble bursts it will stay anyway something concrete to posterity? In fact, the possibilities are more concrete. In fact, as far as Bitcoin is concerned, surely what will remain in the event of its disappearance will undoubtedly be there Blockchain.

A block system that has revolutionized finance, allowing the birth of the so-called Decentralized Finance. Better known by the acronym DeFi. To which he also contributed heavily Ethereum, devised in 2013 from Russian naturalized Canadian Vitalik Buterin, whose Blockchain launched the revolutionaries smart contract. “Smart contracts“applicable in many areas, commercial and bureaucratic.

Concluding on the value of Bitcoin, a lot will do read that centralized institutions will impose on cryptocurrencies (restrictive or encouraging), i endogenous factors to the cryptocurrency market itself, how it will evolve DeFi.