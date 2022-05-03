Bitcoin: what is its value this May 3 in the afternoon

(Illustration: Jovani Pérez)

The bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency that went on the market. Created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, this digital currency promoted a libertarian ideal and sought to put traditional monetary and financial institutions in check after the global financial crisis that occurred that year.

Bitcoin (BTC) uses cryptography to ensure that its operations are not regulated by any banking institution or body, which in turn has put the currency in the midst of a debate about its volatilitybecause by not requiring intermediaries it has been pointed out to facilitate illegal activities such as fraud.

It was on January 3, 2009 that bitcoin finally went live with a batch of 50 coins known as “the genesis block”, mined by Satoshi Nakamoto himself. According to the official record, there are currently 19 million bitcoins in circulation.

Although this cryptocurrency was worth almost nothing in its beginnings, it did not take long to break the barrier of 1,000 dollars and began to attract the attention of financial institutions; however, a hack to the MtGox platform, where up to 80% of the units in circulation were exchanged, caused its value to plummet.

The bitcoin has been worth up to 68,789.63 dollars, also influenced by comments from characters such as Elon Muskwhich has made it the most important cryptocurrency despite the fact that organizations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) They don’t see it as an alternative.

Despite skepticism, there are those who have bet on bitcoin: El Salvador became the first country to adopt this cryptocurrency as legal currency on June 9, 2021 and Honduras Prospera, a Central American special autonomous zone, has also done the same.

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin cryptocurrency representation is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

While the debate heats up every day about the convenience or not of its implementation, bitcoin is listed this May 3 in the afternoon at $37,696.68, what it means a drop of -2.04% compared to the last 24 hours and a fall of –0.14% with reference to its value reached in the last hour.

In terms of its market popularity, it has held the number one spot among cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin laid the foundation for the rise of many of the existing altcoins on the market and marked a turning point for digital payment solutions.

A cryptocurrency is a digital medium of exchange that does not physically exist and that uses cryptographic encryption to ensure the integrity of its operations, while maintaining control over the creation of its new units.

the bitcoin was the first to hit the market and was later followed by others that have also been highly relevant, such as Litecoin, Ethereum, Iota, Tether, Cash, Ripple, Decentraland, even some that emerged from memes like Dogecoin.

Cryptocurrencies have several factors that make them unique: not being regulated by any institution; not require intermediaries in transactions; and almost always use accounting blocks (blockchain) to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegally or transactions already made from being modified.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are accused of being unreliable, of being volatile, of promoting fraud, not having a legal framework that supports its users (miners), allow the operation of illegal activities, among others.

Although it could be a paradox, cryptocurrencies in turn guarantee security to their miners in terms of the network in which it is located (framework) and that implies code management; Breaking this security is possible but difficult, because whoever tried it would have to have a computational power even higher than that of Google itself.

How to get them

A sign reads “bitcoin exclusive box” at a Starbucks store where cryptocurrency is accepted as a payment method, in San Salvador, El Salvador. September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

To buy and exchange them you can through specialized portals. Its value varies depending on the supply, demand and commitment of users, so it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given currency, the higher its value.

However, whoever invests in this type of digital asset must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to the capital, since, just as there may be an increase, it may also have an unexpected collapse and end the savings of its users.

To store them, users must have a digital purse or wallet, which is actually a software through which it is possible to save, send and transact cryptocurrencies. In reality, this type of wallet only stores the keys that mark the ownership and right of a person over a certain cryptocurrency, so these codes are the ones that must actually be protected.

KEEP READING:

More about the exchange rate