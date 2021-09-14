Bitcoin, what they are and how they work

What if we told you that you can shop on the internet without opening your wallet? Sounds like a dream right? Yet it can be done, with the Bitcoin.The Bitcoin it is in fact one electronic money born in 2009 from the brilliant intuition of the inventor known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin has in fact ushered in the era of “cryptocurrencies”And, although there are hundreds of them today, Bitcoin remains the most famous.

WHAT ARE BITCOINS?

In practice, the cryptocurrency (“hidden coin“) it’s a medium of exchange, just like the euro, but unlike the latter it is digital and not physical.

Furthermore, unlike most of the existing traditional currencies, Bitcoin does not belong to a central body or organization: the security and the very structure of the system are entrusted to a distributed database in a network of connected computers.

HOW TO OBTAIN AND USE BITCOINS

But, without going too far into the technical complexity of this structure, let’s find out how Bitcoins can be obtained and how they can be used.

First of all, the economy of this system is still very small compared to that of normal currencies and yet, year after year, new companies or entities are added to the list of those that accept this form of payment. Platforms like The Pirate Bay, Free Software Foundation And Wikimedia Foundation they accept this system and it is possible, through intermediaries, to do you also shop on Amazon and eBay, buy games, music and books. But more and more sites and companies are opening up to cryptocurrencies.

So, practically, Bitcoins can be used to buy real assets.

