Bitcoin: what they are, what they are for and how they work

Definition of Bitcoin



The Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency whose transactions are recorded within a shared ledger called the blockchain. At the base of the operation of this cryptocurrency there are cryptographic protocols that allow to generate bitcoins and validate the related transactions.

Bitcoin: what is it and what is it for?

Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency or virtual currency, which correspond to “electronic tokens, generated by computer networks, capable of replacing traditional currencies», As explained in a Kaspersky article on the subject.

However, Bitcoin does not have a corresponding physical currency and consequently bitcoins can be stored in a digital wallet or digital wallets that function as a kind of bank account where people can receive cryptocurrencies or send them.

So long as there is no central authority that controls or manages this currency (such as a government or a central bank, as is the case with traditional currencies such as the Euro), it is possible to argue that Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency. It is in fact based on one peer-to-peer network and is therefore controlled by the users who use it: transactions therefore take place without intermediaries. Each bitcoin transaction is recorded in a shared digital ledger, immutable And decentralized called blockchain , which contributes to guaranteeing a high level of transaction security. The latter are registered on the blockchain only after they have been verified by all nodes from the network via a cryptographic system.

Holders of this virtual currency can use different websites for exchange bitcoins with some physical currencies: in fact, many people buy bitcoins as a form of investment, waiting for the value of the Bitcoin currency to rise for convert bitcoin to euro or in dollars, for instance.

However, this virtual currency can also function as a regular payment system (although at the moment only a limited number of companies accept it): it is possible to use it for example to make reservations on the online travel portal Expedia[1], but also to make payments on the streaming platform Twitch[2]. Even if, as mentioned, the number is still small, more and more companies are opening up to the use of this cryptocurrency: from August 2021, just to mention one example, Paypal allows users in the UK to buy and sell different virtual currencies, including bitcoin[3].

The history of cryptocurrency

This cryptocurrency was introduced in January 2009 and it is the first virtual currency created, becoming one of the best known (along with others such as Ethereum, Ripple and Dogecoin).

In 2008 a whitepaper, signed by Satoshi Nakamoto[4], which explained the how Bitcoin works and blockchain. Satoshi Nakamoto it is actually the pseudonym of the person or group who invented the famous cryptocurrency: his identity still remains a mystery and over the years there have been investigations to try to find out who he was, including alleged discoveries and subsequent denials[5].

In 2016 the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright claimed to be the creator of the Bitcoin and also the author of the aforementioned whitepaper[6], making public evidence that seems to link it to the creation of the cryptocurrency[7].

For this reason, in April 2021 Craig sued the owner of the Bitcoin.org site – founded by an anonymous person known as Cobra And became a point of reference in the sector – for having included the whitepaper in question on its website. In June 2021, a UK court sentenced Cobra to pay a fine, prohibiting sharing of the document on the site cited for copyright infringement.[8].

Although it is a virtual currency, attempts have been made in the past to create one physical version: Casascius is the physical currency created by the American Mike Caldwell in 2011, but unlike the others this one had no intrinsic value[9]. There was, therefore, the need for a digital device to be able to use them.

The Casascius coin served as “container” from sensitive data because it possessed the private keys which give access to a specific value in Bitcoin. However, the production of these coins was stopped by the US government in 2013, as conducting such a business (despite not being a traditional physical coin) required the acquisition of specific licenses of which, at the time, Mike was not in possession.[10].

How do bitcoins work?

The technology behind bitcoin is based on public key cryptography which allows users to have a public key visible to all, but also one private key accessible only to their own computers. In a bitcoin transaction, users who receive this cryptocurrency send their public keys to the users who make the transfer.

As stated in the definition of Bitcoin proposed by the Encyclopaedia Britannica[11], “users who transfer coins, sign with their private keys, and the transaction is transmitted to the Bitcoin network“. While the iidentity of users remains anonymous, everyone can see that a transfer has taken place. “Transactions are put together in groups called blocks which are organized in a sequence called the blockchain», We still read in the definition. Each block is added to the blockchain through a mathematical process which makes a lot difficult to fake the register in question.

What is bitcoin mining and how does it happen?

The term “miner“Is used to identify individuals who are responsible for verifying cryptocurrency transactions, for example by checking that a bitcoin is not duplicated.

Miners solve very complex mathematical problems based on the so-called hash algorithm, taking advantage of this of computers with a large computing power[12]: for this the mining activity requires a considerable amount energy consumption. Once the problem is solved, the proof of work which provides confirmation of the transactions contained in a block. It is this confirmation that allows miners to create blocks on the network, which allows them to earn bitcoins that are sent to their wallet.

The use of virtual currency in the world

The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly in recent years, reaching, according to some estimates, in August 2021, a value of 2.22 trillion dollars globally[13]. The value of Bitcoin in particular, in the same month, reached a new record: on August 16, 2021, a bitcoin was worth 48 thousand dollars[14].

The country with the largest number of Bitcoin exchanges is represented by United States, where transactions worth more than $ 1.52 billion took place in 2020[15]. In second place is the Russia, with a much lower value, ie 421.38 million dollars, in the same year; follows the Nigeria, which reached approximately $ 400 million. In EuropeOn the other hand, Bitcoin transactions last year did not much exceed $ 200 million.

More and more countries are starting to open their doors to this digital currency. September 7 El Salvador has become the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as currency with legal value, like the national currency, the dollar. “Every restaurant, every barber, every bank … everything can be bought in US dollars or bitcoins and no one can refuse payment»Declared the president Nayib Bukele[16].

A few days later, even theUkraine announced the creation of laws to define and regulate the use of Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency in the country. Unlike El Salvador, as CNBC explains, this one regulation it will not serve to promote the launch of bitcoins as a payment method, nor does it position them on a par with the national currency, the Hryvnia[17]. Stay one investment tool and not a real currency, as reported by The Wall Street Italy[18].

Finally, in August 2021, the Central Bank from Cuba has decided to recognize and regulate the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for «reasons of socio-economic interestAs reported by CNBC[19].