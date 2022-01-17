Bitcoin, what to expect for 2022

More and more investors are continually looking for useful solutions for invest in Bitcoin with the various online digital platforms , trying to guess what are the main trends regarding the year in which we have recently entered. The goal of who invests in digital currencies, therefore, is to try to guess what the next movements of the most important among digital currencies will be.

In the past year, it is quite easy to understand how Bitcoin’s path, apparently opposed by the Unicredit bank, has been quite positive. In fact, between January and December prices relating to the market’s first crypto asset recorded an increase of 65%. During the month of November, the capitalization of Bitcoin exceeded the threshold of 1.13 trillion dollars, getting closer and closer to the ceiling of 70 thousand dollars in price.

In 2021, among other things, the first Exchange Traded Fund on Bitcoin, thanks to the movements and decisions of Valkirye Funds and ProShare, exactly at the same moment in which an increasing number of investment banks and companies of considerable importance were proposing positive opinions on Bitcoin and, overall, precisely on the use increasingly pronounced than digital currencies.

Bitcoin cannot be considered, nowadays, only and exclusively a speculative instrument, given that instead it is to be considered in all respects a respectable alternative compared to those that are denominated as safe-haven assets, or for example gold, even if not everyone agrees with this statement yet.

What are the predictions for the new year

With the first days of 2022, analysts have already guessed what the aspects that will have a greater impact on the trend that Bitcoin will have in the course of 2022. These forecasts are specifically linked to the topic of the diffusion of Bitcoin as a currency increasingly adopted by banks and financial companies, without clearly forgetting the big problem of mining processes.

There will also be inevitable reflections on Bitcoin, which is also being talked about in reference to the crisis in Kazakhstan , from the new regulations that will be introduced by the most important world economies, especially in the USA. In fact, this year the stars and stripes legislators could decide to patch all those issues that have remained in a sort of limbo up to now, with reference to stablecoins, but also with respect to decentralized finance.

Not only that, given that guidelines will be set out that refer to the companies they intend to make available new investment proposals in crypto assets or services that provide the opportunity to pay also in Bitcoin.

Beware of new Bitcoin ETFs

Within the regulated markets with stars and stripes, there are already some Bitcoin ETFs, although, up to now, there isn’t one that is capable of allowing investors to get their hands on portions of this digital currency directly.

In 2022, the news should also concern this aspect. The ok of the very first spot Exchange Traded Fund on Bitcoin, through which there would be the opportunity to finally see an unfiltered exposure to the crypto asset. Most of the insiders, by now, are waiting for nothing more than the moment when the SEC gives once and for all its positive opinion regarding the use of this new tool within the first half of this new one. Although we are actually referring to some rather indicative terms, in reality it is a hope shared by many experts, given that a spot ETF would allow a large number of non-professional investors to access the regulated market.