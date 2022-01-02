Bitcoin, what will January 2022 be like? Price forecasts

After the bitterly disappointing forecasts of 2021, it is better to stay on more limited horizons and avoid getting carried away by forecasts that are now clear, they find no real basis. Many are based on technical analyzes whose foundation appears to be more the hope of those who elaborate and publish them, and much less a credible study of the indicators.

Bitcoin Price Forecast January 2022

Dwelling on bitcoin price predictions in January 2022, here we find the reflection by Alex Krüger, an economist and trader followed on Twitter by 100K users.

Krüger points out that in the last four years the month of January has always been positive in terms of starting.

2018: + 18%.

2019: + 7%.

2020: + 13%.

2021: + 36%.

According to its forecast on the price of bitcoin for January 2022, therefore, the cryptocurrency should show a price increase in line with previous years.

It does not tell us how much Krüger, neither in percentage terms nor as an exact figure and perhaps for this reason we could consider it more authoritative than many others who in this last year have “fired” illusory figures.

The trader and economist also warns his readers on Twitter that the price hike may not last the entire month of January but only a few weeks.

First of all, on January 12th the inflation data arrives in the USA, and it will be a much awaited figure for the US stock exchanges and finance and perhaps not only.

The first meeting of the Federal Reserve bankers of the year is scheduled for January 26th. On that occasion, further monetary policy measures could be taken to reduce the surge in inflation in the United States.

Ultimately, near the two dates, sales in the cryptocurrency market could prevail, just as sales on the US stock exchanges and consequently the European ones could prevail.

Prudence remains a must, the cryptocurrency market is in a “fear” setting.

At the time of publication BTC is worth $ 47,127.45 and is trading on par. In the last month it has lost -17%.