Bitcoin: what’s new with the Taproot update? – Actuality

On November 14, the famous Bitcoin was the subject of the so-called ‘update “Taproot“, or an operation designed for enhance investor privacy and reduce operating costs through increased flexibility on smart contracts. According to many analysts, this update marks a real “new era” for Bitcoin, at least from a technical point of view, thanks to a greater functionality acquired.

The Taproot also provides the possibility of making it easier scalability of the queen of virtual coins. This is the most important novelty introduced in the world of the technical functioning of Bitcoin from 2017 to today. In general, analysts agree in attributing to this update the ability to increase the security and simplicity of transactions. The system is therefore designed to make Bitcoin more efficient.

The main innovations introduced

At the base of Taproot there is the adoption of a named algorithm Schnorr which allows developers to basically achieve three main results. Transactions turn out more

safe and secure, as traceability is significantly reduced. This aspect also benefits users who can thus benefit from greater privacy. The second advantage concerns the enabling of the multi signatures used in the context of smart contract.

This second aspect is the one that significantly affects Bitcoin’s growth prospects. In this way, in fact, the crypto has bridged its gap in this sense with Ethereum, which was sometimes preferred for smart contracts. Now, however, even the most famous cryptocurrency has a blockchain capable of allowing the use of NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi). Finally, the third novelty reduces the amount of data needed to transmit transactions.

Decreasing data simplifies the purchase and sale procedure, also representing the first big move for the reduction of the energy costs necessary for the maintenance of Bitcoin. This is often referred to as one of the biggest limitations of the crypto and for the first time the developers seem to have charted a course able to lighten the energy impact of Bitcoin. Many analysts therefore agree that this update is an important step for the Bitcoin consolidation.

Buying and selling Bitcoin

The purchase and sale of Bitcoins can be managed using an exchange platform or by resorting to one of the best brokers for online trading. The latter have several advantages and offer the highest degree of ease of use, particularly useful even for beginners. In general, the online trading platforms of the most established brokers are considered highly secure, so much so that they are equated with banks.

In addition, platforms for online trading offer various advantages, such as:

Absence of commissions.

Ease of use .

. Intuitive graphical interface.

Presence of protection tools.

Possibility of operate in demo mode.

The demo mode, which can also be used to test the productivity of investments made with the sale of Bitcoin, allows you to acquire a greater awareness and familiarity

with online trading. Specifically, in fact, in demo mode, Bitcoins can be purchased with a virtual fund, in order to then evaluate the impact that these would have in the short and medium term.

Obviously, it is always important to remember that each investment is always independent and it is necessary to proceed with caution. The purchase and sale of Bitcoins can be easily managed by traders in a fast way, even using the tools of “stop loss” And “take profit“that trigger an automatic sale when a pre-established minimum or maximum value is reached.