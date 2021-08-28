Bitcoin: why Chinese miners flee China and where they go

There are various reports that confirm a strong and stable trend, namely since May of this year the Chinese Bitcoin miners have fled from the country of the dragon.

Surely the blame is due to the significant squeeze that the Chinese government has imposed on cryptocurrencies. Let me be clear, the Chinese government is not the only one to have tightened Bitcoin and the like, on the contrary, other countries do not scare their residents like the Chinese one. It is questionable what happened to the Chinese Miners and there are various theories. According to some, some of them have probably stopped the machines and stopped the activity definitively, perhaps even putting it back, but as said the government of the dragon is too scary. Others will have fled to neighboring countries where controls are light and energy is cheaper. In the future we will see if countries try to attract or repel cryptocurrency miners. For now, the Chinese attitude is the prevailing one. Distrust and suspicion. But we would not be surprised if gold bridges began to be built for miners tomorrow.

An escape to north america

We remember that the factor of the cost of energy is really decisive Now in the meaning because it has become so very energy-intensive. But it is known for sure that many have fled to the US and Canada. In fact, it is precisely following the Chinese ban that a mining peak has been recorded in the United States and Canada.

We must begin to get used to these dynamics because although the cryptocurrencies are stateless, those who operate there have a physical residence and may be forced to change it even hastily.

According to analysts, the number of those who moved to neighboring Kazakhstan is not indifferent. Rich in oil, thanks to which it offers citizens low cost energy, this country has certainly been a notable magnet.