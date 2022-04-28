Bitcoin: why cryptocurrencies cannot be taken seriously

They keep telling me that it’s about time I got serious about cryptocurrencies. From black rock until UBS, all the big investors are, at the very least, “exploring” cryptoswhile big companies have tens of millions of retail investors each.

Governments are also optimistic: Great Britain is adopting a “future focus” and the foreign minister hopes to turn the country into a world center of cryptocurrencieswhich places the United Kingdom at the height of The Saviorwhere bitcoin is already legal tender. I can joke, but if I have not bought cryptocurrenciesthen the joke is on me, or so people keep saying.

And yet, no matter how hard I try to take it seriously, I keep finding new ways to see things as absurd. cryptos. This week the comedy came courtesy of Sam Bankman FriedCEO and founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchangea company recently valued at $32 billion. Monday, Bankman-Fried, itself recently valued at $24 billionappeared on Bloomberg and was asked to explain how a new crypto phenomenon called ‘yield-farming’.

The yield-farming -a rather complex practice that basically offers investors the ability to convert their cryptocurrencies into more cryptoasking money loaned to clients in exchange for a ‘governance token’Y farming those cryptos into other coins and DeFi projects [finanzas descentralizadas] what are you offering high yields-, has been attracting attention for a long time. Not only because of the unusually high returns it promises, but also because of concerns that retail investors might not really understand it and therefore are not fully aware of the risks involved. One might think, therefore, that Bankman–Friedwhose platform offers the same, could try to present it as a mature financial product.

But it is not. Bankman–Friedusing the analogy of a box to describe one of these yield cultivation platformsexplained its value proposition thus: “It’s about a valuable box, as evidenced by all the money that people have apparently decided is in the box. And who are we to say they’re wrong about that?” He went on to describe how this all becomes a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, because once investors start to be encouraged by it, the token becomes more valuable and “they go and put another $300 million in the box… and then it goes to infinity. And then everybody makes money.”

Matt Levine of Bloomberg, clearly stunned, pointed out that Bankman–Fried seems to be saying something along the lines of, “Well, I’m in the ponzi businessAnd it’s pretty good.”

The comments of Bankman–Fried they have been the subject of much ridicule, and indeed are laughable, but what is perhaps funnier is that what he is describing can be applied to the rest of the world as well. crypto world. It’s been a long time since I compare cryptocurrencies to a Ponzi schemealthough there are some differences, such as the lack of a central administrator.

The cryptocurrencieslike the box Bankman–Fried, has no inherent value; It is simply worth what each one has decided it is worth. And just like this box, which, as the founder of FTXcan be created “in about five minutes with a connection to Internet“, tokens can be made just as easily. Therefore, There are already almost 20,000 cryptocurrencieswhich makes the idea of ​​digital scarcity a mockery.

But still, there is always the argument of “cryptocurrencies are like the internet in the early 90sright? Aside from the fact that comparing the cryptocurrencies with the greatest technological advance of the last century, based solely on the fact that no one understands the internet at first, it seems a bit absurd, the early years of the nineties seem to be a bit behind. Capitalist Marc Andreessen told a conference in 2014 that bitcoin it looked like Internet in 1994; in 2019 he said it looked like 1992, so presumably we’re now somewhere around the 1991 mark.

However, there could be an argument that, despite all this, it makes sense to put a little money into crypto? Of course there is risk of everything going to zerobut that’s a known risk; there is also the risk that the price will go up several times and people will miss out. Isn’t that reason enough to take it seriously?

For that to be valid, one would have to imagine that the cryptocurrencies do no harm, when in fact they are a negative sum game. Apart from the harm the environment and of the billions lost in real scamsit is impossible to count the number of people who have been given false expectations.

So no, I’m sorry, I don’t take seriously the cryptocurrencies, neither as an asset nor as a form of money, which are in fact two contradictory propositions. In fact, I’ll take it as nothing more than a serious risk to society, and perhaps something to laugh at darkly from time to time.