Bitcoin: why it is worth looking at the long term

Too often who invest or speculate on Bitcoin obsessively observes its price movements in the short or very short term.

Long-term approach for Bitcoin

Bitcoin was not meant to be a short-term speculation tool, but rather to be a hedge against long-term inflation. Looking at her long-term parable, the resulting picture turns out to be very different. And this compared to the classic misconception of considering it only a very volatile speculative asset.

The crypto investor Jason Deane published a long post in which he collects and explores three main reasons for Bitcoin. Deane says it’s worth it maintain a long-term approachrather than focusing on day-to-day price changes.

The first consideration that Deane makes is that until now, Bitcoin has retained value over time, albeit not consistently.

To check if Bitcoin retains its value over time net of these fluctuations, one way could be to calculate the annual average values, such as the average of the daily averages of all days of the year.

The average of the value of 2021 so far it is about $ 45,000, well above the $ 11,000 average price of last year.

Going back to 2010, we know this was the first year for which yes have data from actual dollar trades on the market. The only year in which the average price was significantly lower than the previous year was 2015, with -48%, immediately recovered with a + 108% the following year.

Bitcoin and the obvious rarity

In addition to 2015, the only other year with negative performance was 2019, with a slightly significant -2% compared to the previous year.

For all the other years, the performances were positive, or even very positive, given that for example in 2017 the average price was 601% higher than the previous year.

So although with significant ups and downs, especially in the short term, in the long term for now BTC has always kept its value, with one brief exception.

The second consideration that Deane makes is that the rarity has yet to become evident.

To date, 6.25 new BTCs are still created every about 10 minutes, or about 900 per day. More or less another 328,500 BTC will be created this year, equal to 0.17% of the total of more than 18.8 million BTC already in existence.

An economic constant

This rate halves every 3 years and 10 months, therefore it will take a few more years before it becomes very clear that bitcoin is really scarce, since they will practically not create any more.

The third observation, on the other hand, is more complex.

According to Deane Bitcoin could become “An economic constant”.

BTC could be used to compare with each other the value of goods or assets which is currently impossible to compare except by going through conversions in different currencies.

If instead they expressed themselves the values ​​in Bitcoin, or in Satoshi, anyone could compare prices easily and instantly.

The value will need to stabilize a bit before we can think of expressing prices in BTC, but in the long run this could happen.

Deane concludes by saying:

“The key point to remember is that Bitcoin is a long-term phenomenon that has yet to reach its terminal speed, so planning for the long term and monitoring progress against milestones is as essential as living in the present.”

