Bitcoin will be replaced by an Ethereum-based currency

Kenneth Griffin, billionaire CEO of the American hedge fund Citadel, believes that a coin minted on the Ethereum network will replace Bitcoin (BTC). Citadel manages over $ 40 billion in capital, equivalent to a quarter of the volume in the US stock market.

During the summit of DealBook on this Wednesday, organized by the New York Times, Griffin prophesied that “in the next generation of cryptocurrencies, the Bitcoin-based conception will be replaced by the Ethereum-based conception“.

He then added that Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies possess “the advantage of a higher transaction speed and a lower cost per transaction“.

Ethereum is only slightly faster than Bitcoin at the moment, but it will significantly increase the network’s capacity and reduce costs when Ethereum 2.0 is fully implemented.

Griffin is a long-time skeptic of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, for which he claims there aren’t any. “commercial use cases“.

Although he admitted that crypto and blockchain are one “really cool technology” And “a powerful means of maintaining a decentralized ledger around the world“, believes that “for most problems, it’s not really the solution we need“:

“People are focused on a world of new ideas and new creations […] but I worry that some of this passion is misplaced when it comes to cryptocurrencies. “

During the summit, he argued that “there is a number of problems that are not addressed“, including the risk of fraud, high costs and energy expenditure.

“Bitcoin is incredibly expensive to handle payments“he said. Currently, making a simple transaction in BTC costs around $ 4.1. Typical credit card transaction fees range from 1.4% to 3.5% on popular networks such as Mastercard, Visa and American Express The recommended charge for debit cards is approximately 0.5%.

In terms of sustainability, Griffin said Bitcoin is “a greater contributor to global warming than any form of payment we use in the world today“.

Bitcoin’s annual carbon footprint is approximately 90.48 tons of CO2. Each Bitcoin transaction is equivalent to 2,008,657 Visa transactions, according to the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index.

On the other hand, Bitcoin mining also uses cheaper sources, such as renewable energy and surplus energy that would otherwise be wasted. In reality, it is much more difficult to quantify the amount of issues that banks and financial institutions are responsible for.

When asked if he was worried that he had already missed the cryptocurrency train, he exclaimed: “I think the train is, in a sense, still at the station …. I think we are still at the beginning“.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Citadel was behind the trading limits placed on Robinhood for GameStop shares. However, he denied any personal involvement in the affair during the event, calling it a “bad joke“.