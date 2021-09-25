Bitcoin Will Be Volatile, But It’s Here To Stay From CoinTelegraph



Deutsche Bank analyst: Bitcoin will be volatile, but it’s here to stay



Marion Labore, research division analyst at Deutsche Bank (DE :), predicts that it will take on the role of digital gold in the future: not being controlled by any government, it will last for centuries.

In an update to Deutsche Bank’s website regarding the future of the largest banking institution in Germany, Laboure said it could “potentially see Bitcoin become the digital gold of the 21st century,” but warns investors about the volatility of the bank. ‘crypto asset. According to the analyst, most Bitcoin (BTC) purchases are made for investment and speculation, rather than for use as a medium of exchange: