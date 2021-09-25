Bitcoin Will Be Volatile, But It’s Here To Stay From CoinTelegraph

Deutsche Bank analyst: Bitcoin will be volatile, but it’s here to stay

Marion Labore, research division analyst at Deutsche Bank (DE :), predicts that it will take on the role of digital gold in the future: not being controlled by any government, it will last for centuries.

In an update to Deutsche Bank’s website regarding the future of the largest banking institution in Germany, Laboure said it could “potentially see Bitcoin become the digital gold of the 21st century,” but warns investors about the volatility of the bank. ‘crypto asset. According to the analyst, most Bitcoin (BTC) purchases are made for investment and speculation, rather than for use as a medium of exchange:

“To date, a few large purchases or exits from the market can have a significant impact on the balance between supply and demand. Bitcoin is still too volatile to be a reliable store of value. I expect it to remain ultra-volatile for the foreseeable future.”

