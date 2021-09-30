Bitcoin will become digital gold: the opinion of a Deutsche Bank analyst

Due to bitcoin’s high volatility, there is no way to pinpoint where its value will be at any given time, but its volatility has also been one of the biggest reasons for the coin’s adoption. Marion Laboure, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, however, does not see cryptocurrency as a viable means of daily exchange, not considering the digital asset a reliable means of payment, but believes that it can perform the task of “digital gold”.

For Laboure, the limited supply of bitcoin means it cannot be effectively used as a payment method. With 89% of the 21 million bitcoins already in circulation and less than 10% of the world’s population owning the asset, it simply cannot be regarded as a worldwide payment method.

However, the same reasons that Laboure cites play a positive role when the analyst thinks of it as digital gold. Its deflationary nature would make it ideal as a hedge against inflation, which has grown in recent years. Since bitcoin has a limited supply, it is not possible to create more and over time the asset will become scarcer. As such, the value will increase as supply decreases in relation to demand.

Laboure pointed out that the lack of regulation isn’t necessarily doing the growth of cryptocurrencies any favors. This is because while early investors may benefit from this lack of regulation, investors or businesses (institutions) that may want to enter the market may not do so precisely because of the regulations they have to comply with.

Loading... Advertisements

Furthermore, the analyst also explained that bitcoin’s carbon footprint is a cause for concern for the asset. While strides are being made to make cryptocurrencies more eco-friendly, it will still take some time for the energy used to come exclusively from renewable sources. This would prevent investors and institutions who are genuinely concerned about global warming from investing in cryptocurrencies.

It is expected that once the environmental pollution problem is solved, more investors will enter the market. One such is Tesla, who had suspended bitcoin payments for his cars, citing the environmental impact of bitcoin mining as a reason.