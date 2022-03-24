Bitcoin will go to the 2022 World Cup even though it is banned in Qatar

FIFA (International Federation of Football Association), announced the incorporation of the bitcoin exchange and other cryptocurrencies, Crypto.com, as one of the sponsors of the next World Cup of Soccer, to be held in Qatar later this year.

The sports poster noted that the exchange will be the the only company in the cryptocurrency sector that will be able to promote its brand both inside and outside the competition stadiums, along with firms such as Coca Cola, Adidas, Hyundai and Visa. According to the press release, the platform “will benefit from significant exposure” during the event.

The FIFA World Cup is the second most watched sporting competition on global broadcasts, only behind the Olympic Games. The federation estimates that the final of the 2018 edition reached an audience of 517 million live viewers.

Interestingly, in the host country of the Soccer World Cup this year 2022, cryptocurrency trading is prohibited. In early 2020, Qatar completely banned the use of bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency in all types of payments, including peer-to-peer exchanges.

At the time, the Qatari financial authority said that his goal was to block “anything of value that acts as a substitute for currency, that can be traded or transferred digitally, and can be used for payment or investment purposes.”

The above could explain the marketing strategy of Crypto.com in the framework of the FIFA World Cup. According to the official statement, the company will focus on offering new and old users promotions to win match tickets, as well as branded merchandise. No mention is made of the Direct promotion of your Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency trading products and services.

Advertising

Even so, the platform that emerged in Singapore in 2016, has the expectation of reaching a global audience during this event, according to its co-founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek. In the last year, the company has focused on achieving sponsorship alliances in the entertainment sector and in sports. As CriptoNoticias reported, the exchange is present in formula one, mixed martial arts, soccer, among other disciplines.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is scheduled to kick off on November 21 and will run until December 18 this year.