Bitcoin will go “worse than altcoins” in the long run: Dan Morehead speaks

After the sharp recovery of Bitcoin to 60,000 dollars due to the approval of the first ETF by the SEC, we return to talk about the cryptocurrency market due to the interesting statements by Dan Morehead, Founder and CEO of the hedge fund Pantera Capital.

In a recent Pantera Blockchain Letter entitled “The new era of prices“in fact, the main statements of the protagonists of thelast SALT 2021 in New York. Among the participants there is Morehead who, during the event, had his say on Bitcoin, its value and its long-term forecasts.

Specifically, Morehead argues that although he himself and his company have benefited enormously from excellent performance of BTC in the market, a reversal of the front by the so-called altcoins is hypothesized: “Bitcoin has been awesome – the Pantera Bitcoin Fund has risen 67,000% since the beginning. However, I think most of the future earnings will come from tokens outside of Bitcoin. I know it sounds heretical to some people here, but that’s my professional opinion“.

Similarly, the CEO of Pantera Capital tries to compare this period of blockchain technology to the golden age of computing for all: “AND as if someone had claimed in 1998 that most of the future technology gains would come from outside Microsoft. At the time, Microsoft was worth $ 218 billion, Apple $ 3.5 billion, Amazon $ 2.2 billion. Google and Facebook were zero, they didn’t even exist. In the years since Microsoft has gone big, it has increased 10x. However, the80% of the tech gains in these five stocks came from outside of Microsoft“Statements that may be partially out of time since last week Bitcoin was aiming for the trillion capitalization, surpassing it just these days.

But Morehead remembers that “This is the view I have on the subject. I think BTC is going to go up a lot, like 10 times. It is a great investment, but I think the larger portfolio will outperform“A vision that can be shared by many, but that will make more than one turn up their noses, as it may be when you try to hesitate in predictions of this type.

