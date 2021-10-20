News

Bitcoin Will Grow 170% By Year End, Here Are 2 Reasons From Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The could see a record fourth quarter thanks to the debut of the new ProShares (NYSE 🙂 ETF on the stock market today, with other funds awaiting approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat, the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Stategy fund “could help catalyze more Bitcoin purchases by numerous new retail investors”, and as a result, “Bitcoin prices may rise.” For the expert, the ETF’s push “will lead the BTC to reach $ 168,000 by the end of the year”, about + 170% from current prices.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF is the first US ETF linked to cryptocurrencies, a milestone for the sector, and will offer access to Bitcoin to a much larger slice of investors, both retail and institutional, who will no longer have to worry about how to keep. the virtual asset.

Lee says that “one of the two main factors that could drive Bitcoin prices up is the real expectation that the launch of the new ETF will attract very significant flows.” The second reason, he added, is that “some investors are currently exposed to bitcoin and the like, with a new path to ownership likely to support more purchases.”

“Cryptocurrencies are about 1% of the liquid assets allocated,” he pointed out, suggesting that inflows on new funds “will serve as a new key short-term driver for the price of Bitcoin.”

The expert speculated that the demand for Bitcoin ETFs could increase by $ 50 million per day if the Proshers fund turns out to be a popular ETF like Invesco’s QQQ Trust (NASDAQ :). The QQQ has a capitalization of around $ 191 billion, while another Bitcoin-related fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC :), has around $ 32 billion in assets making it the largest crypto fund in the world.

