Bitcoin Will Have To Claim $ 46,500 As Support To Preserve The Uptrend, Analysts Say From CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will have to claim $ 46,500 as support to preserve the uptrend, analysts say

The double-digit rallies seen by many altcoins show that traders are increasingly bullish, but the continuation of this momentum will depend to some extent on the short-term price movement of (BTC).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a high of $ 48,000 during the early trading hours on August 16, the price of BTC has slipped below $ 45,700, at the expense of bulls’ attempts.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView Here are some expert analyzes about the upcoming possible Bitcoin price movements:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

