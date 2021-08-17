Bitcoin will have to claim $ 46,500 as support to preserve the uptrend, analysts say

The double-digit rallies seen by many altcoins show that traders are increasingly bullish, but the continuation of this momentum will depend to some extent on the short-term price trend of Bitcoin (BTC).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a high of $ 48,000 during the early trading hours on August 16, the price of BTC has slipped below $ 45,700, at the expense of bulls’ attempts.

4-hour chart of BTC / USDT. Source: TradingView

Here are some expert analyzes about the upcoming possible Bitcoin price movements:

Bitcoin Needs To Retest Support After 50% Rally

Bitcoin’s rally, from $ 29,500 on July 20 to $ 48,000 on August 14, led to a consolidation of the price in a range of $ 44,000 to $ 48,000, as shown in the tweet by analyst Nunya Bizniz.

“BTC Hourly Chart: Bounce on EQ? “

BTC 1hr: Bounce at EQ? pic.twitter.com/LjCdQf8yXF – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) August 16, 2021

The break-even point identified is around $ 46,123: the analyst suggests that after the support test, buying volumes could increase as short-term traders would see the current pullback as nothing more than a new test. support / resistance.

On the other hand, the trader Gas Fring suggest that a rebound could also occur at the bottom of the ascending channel – this would result in the same result, but it is worth noting that both analysts are using 1-hour charts, so these tips simply refer to the possible outcomes of today’s price trend .

BTC / USD hourly chart. Source: Twitter

The miners are stacking up again

A recent report from Glassnode highlighted the buildup by miners as an additional potentially bullish indicator for Bitcoin. The on-chain analytics provider noted “a net reduction in selling pressure from miners“.

Change in the Net Position of Bitcoin Miners. Source: Glassnode

The crackdown on mining in China, which began in May, has had a heavy impact on Bitcoin’s hash rate, leading miners to move to countries with a friendlier approach to cryptocurrency mining.

Glassnode states:

“We have seen the net balance of miners increase over the past two months. The net growth of their balances has now reached +5,000 BTC / month, which demonstrates a net reduction in selling pressure from miners. “

Related: BTC aims for $ 50,000 despite strong ‘greed’: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

The next target is a daily close above $ 46,500

According to analyst Rekt Capital, the $ 46,500 represents an important level for BTC in the short term.

As you can see from the tweet, the trend of BTC has led to the formation of an ascending triangle on the daily chart: the price will have to close above $ 46,500 to confirm the success on the resistance of the triangle.

A daily close above $ 46,500 would support the continuation of the uptrend, while a downward break of the ascending triangle could slide the Bitcoin price into the $ 40,000 zone.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 1.994 billion, while Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 43.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risks. Therefore, you should conduct your research before making a decision.