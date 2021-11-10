Bitcoin will hit $ 250,000 in January 2022 but will ‘invalidate’ the S2FX model

Bitcoin (BTC) will invalidate one of its best-known pricing models in this cycle as a new target of one million dollars for 2025says noted analyst Matthew Hyland.

In a series of tweets Published Nov.9, Hyland, who has built a loyal following over the years for his observations on Bitcoin, predicted that only one of the two stock-to-flow models will survive beyond 2022.

Goodbye stock-to-flow target at $ 288,000?

With the $ 100,000 milestone still high but plausible for 2021, the focus is shifting to what might happen next.

For Hyland, large new investors will play a key role in developing BTC’s price action during the ongoing halving cycle, set to end in 2024.

A mass advertising campaign by these large participants, he argues, will attract retail investors and will begin shortly after the price reaches $ 100,000, validating the stock-to-flow (S2F) model created by analyst PlanB.

“I believe the S2X model will be the catalyst for the final stages of the euphoric rally, because when PlanB proves he was right about the S2F model ($ 100,000) many will believe the S2X model ($ 288,000) will prove correct,” has explained.

Hence, the stock-to-flow cross-asset (S2FX) model, which predicts an average price of $ 288,000 in this cycle, will be a beacon of hope for HODLers, but BTC / USD will fail to achieve it.

“I believe this will be the ‘sell the news’ event, however it will be promoted by big investors to the public so that they have enough liquidity to sell at the highest prices they want,” has continued.

“The $ 288,000 will be the target price, but it will only reach $ 250,000.”

Even if the S2DX model will be practically “invalidated,” the campaign will not stop. For 2025, the second year of the next halving cycle which should see a new parabolic rally.

“The S2X model ($ 288,000) will be invalidated but the S2F model ($ 100,000) will remain intact, and predicts that Bitcoin will reach $ 1 million in 2025.Hyland added.

“This too will be used by large investors in the coming years!”

Bitcoin stock-to-flow (S2D) chart. Source: Buybitcoinworldwide.com

BTC to one million dollars by 2031? Bobby Lee is sure of it

Hyland concluded by reiterating a price prediction in January 2022, which at current levels seems impossible to understand: Bitcoin will reach a quarter of a million dollars.

Others are already looking far beyond the current cycle.

Bobby Lee, former CEO of the BTCC exchange and creator of the Bitcoin wallet service Ballet, suggested that a seven-figure price for Bitcoin is virtually guaranteed by the 1930s.

“In 10 years, by the end of 2031, Bitcoin will have performed another 3 halving of the block reward. This will bring the reward down to just 0.78 BTC, for a new total daily issue of just 112.5 BTC. It will be very scarce. Hold on and HODLate!” he wrote Wednesday.

“Bitcoin at a million dollars before that is safe!”

As Cointelegraph reported, at that point it may even be impossible to measure the value of Bitcoin in a fiat currency.