Bitcoin will hit $400,000

For the Argentine economist, it is impossible to ban Bitcoin. It’s about a sanction-proof financial product . “Banning Bitcoin is like banning the sun or the moon; it’s impossible »he declared. According to Maslatos, Bitcoin enjoys irrepressible popular support that only increases every day: “it is illogical to think that someone could put a stop to it. Popular support for the crypto world is so great that it is unstoppable. If his statements are confirmed, the profitability of the coin would also skyrocket.

“I think we are in a new uptrend. I see two targets: one can be $96,000 or $116,000, and the other, longer term, is $399,000.”

During the cycle of talks on cryptocurrencies, organized by the Faculty of Economic Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires, the Argentine economist theorized about the future of Bitcoin. According to him, in just one year, he will be close to $400,000. This is an increase of almost 1000%. Although according to the economist himself, it will not reach that level all of a sudden, but rather it will climb gradually. In a shorter term, could be $96,000 or even $116,000 . This would be explained due to the upward trend that would push the cryptocurrency to levels never seen before.

In turn, he also took the opportunity to analyze the behavior of the crypto market. This would not be explained with complicated formulas or premeditated decisions, but rather responds to emotions. “This is human behavior; the economy is human action and it is subjectivity »he affirmed. For the guru, the ups and downs would be explained by the enthusiasm or fear of the holders.

Finally, he took the opportunity to make a call for calm:

“I make this call in the Faculty of Economic Sciences to see prices with a calmness different from the nervousness with which those who believe only in fundamentals want to analyze them: I buy because it is going up or I sell because it is down”

Will Bitcoin break the million dollar barrier?

Although the value of the cryptocurrency is currently around $40,000, the capacity of this coin could take it up to $400,000 within a year. But is it possible that in the distant future it will reach a million dollars? For Maslatón yes, in fact, it is indirectly the trend. If we take into account his prediction of August 2021, Bitcoin will greatly exceed this figure in 2026: “the number you give me (referring to 2026) is $1,658.70 per bitcoin» he affirmed then.

On the other hand, the million dollar question has also been answered by other crypto market analysts. Ark Investment director Cathie Woods predicted that the price of Bitcoin in 2034 it could exceed a million dollars. “We have a target price, for the year 2034, of more than one million per bitcoin,” he stated at the recent Bitcoin 2022 Conference that was held in early April in Miami, United States.