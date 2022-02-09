“Bitcoin will reach 100 thousand dollars”: yes, but when?

Bloomberg Intelligence has predicted that the next key price bitcoin will hit will likely be $ 100,000. The team of analysts led by Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone argues that bitcoin’s market performance is indicative of the asset forming by scoring a lower price rather than a cap. Bitcoin traded in the $ 30,000 to $ 60,000 price range, hitting the bottom and top twice in 2021.

Bitcoin is more likely to form a floor than a ceiling, which means traders accustomed to $ 30,000 – $ 60,000 may be disappointed. Since early 2021, the more tactically oriented have had opportunities near the low end twice and to sell for double around the high end, analysts note.

However, this trend could be coming to an end according to their data. The analysis points to data indicating that the most likely path for bitcoin’s price to follow is a rise, stating that bitcoin will likely find a level of support that bitcoin reached for January 1st, after reaching it last. time in 2020. This can be interpreted as meaning that the current $ 60,000 price cap for bitcoin is not as strong as it was in November 2021, the report adds.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $ 41,300, up 9.12% over the past seven days. However, the market had been down for much of this year and is currently down 10.8% year to date. Bloomberg makes no commitment to say how soon the $ 100,000 price target will be reached. However, name the key fundamentals that will play a role in the surge towards the goal. These include growing demand and limited supply. They also point out the growing regulatory clarity that will take place in 2022, noting that, unlike China, the US would not have banned cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, other analysts who have predicted that bitcoin’s price will reach $ 100,000 have predicted different timing. Some of the more optimistic analysts like YouTuber Benjamin Cowen and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele predict that bitcoin will reach its target before the 2022 deadline. However, others, including Anthony Scaramucci of Skybridge and ARK Invest of Cathie Wood, have prospects. longer term.