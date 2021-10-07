News

Bitcoin will remain very unstable for a long time: the opinion of a Deutsche Bank economist

In the opinion of Deutsche Bank senior economist and market strategist Marion Laboure, bitcoin price volatility is the main barrier to adopting the digital asset as a 21st century form of gold. Indeed, Laboure claims that massive price swings likely inhibit the crypto-asset’s ability to function as an effective store of value for the “near future”.

“I could potentially see bitcoin become the digital gold of the 21st century. Let’s not forget that gold has also historically long been a volatile asset, but it’s important to keep in mind that bitcoin is risky – it’s too volatile to be a reliable store of value today. And I expect it to remain ultra-volatile for the foreseeable future, ”wrote Laboure.

Laboure provided three main reasons for bitcoin’s continued price volatility, the first being that two-thirds of BTC is used for speculation and investment. Laboure also referred to bitcoin’s limited marketability, stating that “some additional large purchases” could have a significant impact on the market. Finally, he highlighted the psychology of market influence, saying that “small changes in general investor perceptions” are largely driving the swings in bitcoin prices.

Laboure finally commented on the differences he sees between bitcoin and ethereum, noting the first-mover advantage of BTC and the network effect. However, the senior economist said that ethereum managed to support real-world applications, including non-fungible tokens, and referred to ETH as “digital silver”, compared to gold represented by Bitcoin.

