Bitcoin ‘will remind everyone who the king is’ predicts a trader despite the $ 44,000 dip

Bitcoin (BTC) slid to $ 44,000 today, but traders remain confident that the asset will soon reach new all-time highs.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin headed for $ 42,000?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair hit a low of $ 44,215 on Bitstamp tonight.

A continuation of the consolidation seen on Tuesday, this latest decline marks a $ 3,800 contraction after Bitcoin witnessed a rejection of $ 48,000 a few days ago.

A predictable move as the selling pressure at that level remains very strong and the bulls did not have the momentum needed to absorb the bears’ positions. But according to the well-known trader Pentoshi, this is only a temporary development: soon Bitcoin, he said, “will remind everyone who the king is.“

On Twitter, Pentoshi wrote:

BTC and ETH. Both assets have weaker momentum, they are losing momentum. I am not going short, but it would be wise to have offers at the lower levels as well. I’ve written about this kind of setup in the past, where the momentum stops. It’s healthy for an HL [Higher Low]. There is still not enough volume to top the top. When it is time to buy, I will be entering BTC with a strong rotational focus for the first time this year. If $ 40,000-42,000 is our HL, Bitcoin will indeed reach new all-time highs. It will remind everyone who the king is. The fact that BTC is leading the rest of the market is much more bullish.

Pentoshi therefore focused his attention on the support at $ 42,000, a level that has not been tested since August 7, starting at which Bitcoin could record higher and higher lows.

According to analyst Michaël van de Poppe, a breakout of BTC / USD above the resistance at $ 48,000 could trigger momentum to $ 55,000 and beyond:

“It reminds me of the $ 6,000 zone. If Bitcoin manages to break through this level, I believe we will see a squeeze of up to $ 55,000-$ 56,000, our next target.”

Meanwhile, veteran trader Peter Brandt and analyst Rekt Capital have identified a “rising wedge” pattern for Bitcoin:

Rising wedge – will it fulfill its expectations or fail to launch? $ BTC pic.twitter.com/tId5hmmhnl – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 17, 2021

Ether tests $ 3,000 again

Many of the major altcoins are licking their wounds, with losses in many cases exceeding those of Bitcoin. Among the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, daily losses of 7% or more are not uncommon. Ether (ETH) is also back to challenge the $ 3,000 support.

ETH / USD, hourly candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Solana (SOL) still maintained most of its previous gains, down 5.3% compared to yesterday but in green by almost 70% compared to a week ago.

