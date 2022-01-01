Bitcoin: will the hashrate double in 2022?

Could Bitcoin’s hashrate double over the course of 2022?

To try to imagine what could happen to the Bitcoin hashrate during the next 12 months it is worth analyzing it the trend of the last 3 years.

The Bitcoin hashrate trend

In January of 2019 the overall hashrate was around 40 Ehash / s.

The value of BTC was just under $ 4,000, so much so that profitability of Bitcoin mining was less than $ 0.2 per day per THash / s.

The key point is to analyze how the hashrate has changed over the last three years in relation to the profitability of mining.

The price in January 2019 was actually very low due to the collapse that occurred in the immediately preceding months and due to the absurd hashwar between Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.

In fact, already in May it had risen above $ 5,000, also making profitability rise to almost $ 0.25 per day for THash / s.

This increase, however, did not have time to act on the hashrate, precisely because it was basically a recovery compared to the decline in the previous months.

In mid-2019 there was a sudden surge, due to the announcement of the Facebook crypto project, so much so that the price of BTC jumped to over $ 12,000, and profitability came close to $ 0.5.

This sudden growth was able to affect Bitcoin’s mining hashrate, leading it to reach i 100 Ehash / s at the end of September. However, in the meantime, the price of bitcoin had returned to $ 8,000, but this decline had no significant effect on the hashrate.

It must be remembered that the‘hashrate varies very slowly, especially when it goes up, because it means that other machines have to be added to those already in use. Often these new machines need to be purchased and configured, so it can take months for the hashrate to grow significantly.

In fact, until January of the following year the hashrate continued to oscillate between 80 and 120 Ehash / s, and only starting from February 2020 did it begin to grow further until it reached 140.

During this period, the price of BTC returned to $ 10,000, but profitability had dropped to $ 0.15 per day in the meantime.

After collapse of the financial markets from March 2020, which briefly reported the price of BTC to around $ 4,000, began a new long period growth of hashrate, probably in continuation with the previous trend.

The new peak was recorded in May of the following year, the 2021, when nearly 200 Ehash / s before collapse due to the Chinese ban.

During this long period, the price of BTC had literally exploded to $ 65,000 in mid-April 2021, with a return of around $ 30,000 between May and July.

The profitability of Bitcoin mining

Also profitability exploded, going from $ 0.15 to $ 0.45, or tripling in about a year. It was this specific trend that caused the hashrate to rise.

Given that the profitability of Bitcoin mining over the past 3 years has often been around or below $ 0.2 per day for Thash / s, it is possible to imagine that to tend to return to these levels over the next few months or years. .

It is currently around $ 0.26, down from $ 0.45 at the end of August.

Bitcoin hashrate predictions for 2022

This last data reveals that, in the event that the price of Bitcoin does not increase, it is unlikely that the hashrate will be able to double from the current levels, which are already high.

In fact, the current level is very close to the highs, and with a profitability not much higher than $ 0.2 it is difficult to imagine a possible further doubling.

However, if the price returns above $ 60,000, for example, profitability could return to around $ 0.4, and this could lead to a possible doubling of the hashrate.

Therefore a doubling of the Bitcoin mining hashrate in the course of 2022 seems absolutely possible, but only as long as the price of BTC returns to high levels, such as above $ 60,000.

Indeed, if in 2022 it were to widely exceed this figure, for example positioning itself above $ 70,000, the hashrate could also increase over the course of the year by more than 100%.

In other words, it is the long-term price movements of BTC that determine the trend of the Bitcoin mining hashrate.