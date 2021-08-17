News

Bitcoin will unite the United States and the world, according to the Twitter founder

That Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, was a Bitcoin fan we have known for quite some time. Recently, for example, it announced its intention to build a new open source hardware wallet, so as to make the custody of its cryptocurrencies easier and safer. In the night Dorsey raised his sights even further with a tweet saying that “Bitcoin will unite an extremely divided country [gli Stati Uniti]. And eventually the world too“.

The message did not arrive at any time, seen in the hours preceding the US Senate had rejected a proposal, presented by politicians from different camps, which foresaw the exemption from payment of certain fees for developers engaged in the field of cryptocurrencies. This attempt to ease the pressure on the crypto world comes after a new infrastructure plan was approved in the Senate last week that included, along with a host of other measures, a new system for reporting digital asset transactions with a a definition, for the supporters of Bitcoin and its surroundings, too vague, which risks also involving wallet developers and miners, not just brokers. By increasing the tax burden on them too.

It is not the first time that Jack Dorsey has expressed himself so emphatically regarding the role of Bitcoin. In July, during a meeting attended by Elon Musk, he said he had “the hope that Bitcoin can bring peace to the world”.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 45,500 after the July lows, just under $ 30,000.

