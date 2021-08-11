News

“Bitcoin will unite the world”

L’CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey, has never hidden his passion for Bitcoin but yesterday he published on his official account what seems to be a prophecy in all respects.

In the afternoon, in fact, Jack turned to his followers on Twitter to say that “Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country and eventually the world”.

While not stating which country it is, the tweet quickly went around the world and aroused comments and a certain degree of perplexity from users. According to many, Dorsey could refer to the United States that for political and social issues they have never been so divided, but has not disseminated any reference or clue about it.

Statements of this type, however, are not completely new for the CEO of Twitter who during a conference on Bitcoin held last July spoke about cryptocurrency, stating that “my hope is that Bitcoin will create peace in the world”. Even in the past, Dorsey had said that Bitcoin could become the single world currency.

At present, however, no indications have even arrived on how this could happen, and this aspect has aroused the irony of many.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 45,718.87, up 1.53% from yesterday.

