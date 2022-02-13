Bitcoin with gas flare? | In Texas, profits are made by saving the environment

Four million dollars made with mining Bitcoinusing energy that would otherwise have been lost.

This is the news that comes from Texas and which involves two young brothers, forcefully reporting the discussion around Bitcoin and pollution at the center of the debate. A demonstration, if we want, that in reality these are much more complex phenomena and that just as we have said dozens of times on these pages, in reality the consumption of $ BTC they are not a problem at all.

The magic happens in Texas, where Bitcoin saves the environment

In Texas, flare gas is recovered to mine Bitcoin

Necessity sharpens ingenuity – and given that energy one cost for those who do Bitcoin mining it is obvious that we try to recover raw material to produce it in every possible and imaginable way.

And sometimes even nature can gain from it: Gigathe company operated by Brent Whitehead And Matt Lohstroh has in fact entered its own miners Bitcoin inside container near oil wells, thus being able to recover the gas flare that would otherwise have been lost.

Therefore, not only the recovery of energy sources that would otherwise have been lost, but also a favor to nature, given that according to estimates the use of it to obtain energy has reduced by about 60% there CO2 actually released. An important step forward, even if perhaps in smallwhich however demonstrates how i miner in fact they can be an extremely positive force even for a recovery of energy that would otherwise have been lost.

Energy recovery which as in the case of gas flare makes Bitcoin a green cryptocurrency to all effects.

We talked about it with Federico Rivi and …

Specifically about this topic, or what would have happened within the world of Bitcoin miningwe talked about it in that of Sanremo House 2022 with Federico Rivi from Bitcoin Trainwho had already prophetically indicated possibilities of this kind.

Visions which were then fully confirmed by this example of Gigawhich in reality is one of the many that operate in this way, recovering where it is wasted and even reducing the consequences on the environment.

A good example of what ingenuity, thirst for profit can do (because that’s what it’s all about) and Bitcon mining. Activities that will make energy consumption more efficient in different parts of the world – and not only in Texas.

The consumption of Bitcoin is a problem only for those who want to attack it

We reiterate our position, perhaps strong but for now concretely demonstrated by the facts. The consumption theme of Bitcoin it is mainly important for those who want to attack it, often having no other type of argument.

It will be important to move towards less polluting energy sources, but this is not a problem that can only concern Bitcoinwhich to date is already more on average green the rest of the energy-intensive sectors.