Bitcoin: with prices above 48 thousand $, target of 52 thousand possible this week (analysts)

MILAN (Finanza.com)

The bullish movement of Bitcoin that started from the lows of July has reached the limit of 50 thousand dollars. After having fluctuated for weeks within a range between 30 thousand and 40 thousand, following the all-time record of close to 65 thousand dollars, in mid-April.

“We believe that the reasons that led to this positive movement are related to the return of enthusiasm both on the part of international payment systems such as Paypal (also allowing their UK users as well as US users to use a service to exchange cryptocurrency) both of the big funds that have returned to launch new ETFs on cryptocurrency and of the brokers who have increased the offer of derivatives on bitcoin “, comments Filippo Diodovich, senior market strategist of IG Italia, who then adds that from a technical point of view” if the bitcoin prices were to remain above 48 thousand dollars, there are strong possibilities that the cryptocurrency could also reach the next goals of 52 thousand dollars this week “. According to the expert, confirmations for such positive graphical outlook will come with the overcoming of the resistance at $ 50500.